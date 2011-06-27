Estimated values
2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,744
|$11,920
|$13,838
|Clean
|$8,230
|$11,201
|$12,981
|Average
|$7,200
|$9,762
|$11,268
|Rough
|$6,170
|$8,324
|$9,554
Estimated values
2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,971
|$11,990
|$13,815
|Clean
|$8,443
|$11,266
|$12,959
|Average
|$7,387
|$9,819
|$11,249
|Rough
|$6,330
|$8,372
|$9,538
Estimated values
2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,521
|$12,898
|$14,938
|Clean
|$8,961
|$12,120
|$14,013
|Average
|$7,840
|$10,563
|$12,163
|Rough
|$6,718
|$9,006
|$10,313
Estimated values
2009 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,592
|$15,596
|$18,017
|Clean
|$10,910
|$14,655
|$16,901
|Average
|$9,545
|$12,773
|$14,670
|Rough
|$8,180
|$10,890
|$12,439
Estimated values
2009 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,676
|$15,434
|$17,707
|Clean
|$10,989
|$14,503
|$16,611
|Average
|$9,614
|$12,640
|$14,418
|Rough
|$8,239
|$10,777
|$12,225
Estimated values
2009 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,242
|$15,125
|$17,472
|Clean
|$10,580
|$14,212
|$16,390
|Average
|$9,257
|$12,387
|$14,227
|Rough
|$7,933
|$10,562
|$12,063
Estimated values
2009 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,013
|$10,210
|$11,543
|Clean
|$7,542
|$9,594
|$10,828
|Average
|$6,598
|$8,362
|$9,399
|Rough
|$5,654
|$7,129
|$7,969
Estimated values
2009 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,909
|$12,706
|$14,401
|Clean
|$9,326
|$11,939
|$13,509
|Average
|$8,159
|$10,406
|$11,726
|Rough
|$6,992
|$8,872
|$9,943
Estimated values
2009 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,355
|$12,389
|$14,224
|Clean
|$8,804
|$11,641
|$13,343
|Average
|$7,702
|$10,146
|$11,582
|Rough
|$6,601
|$8,651
|$9,821
Estimated values
2009 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,767
|$15,687
|$18,056
|Clean
|$11,074
|$14,740
|$16,938
|Average
|$9,688
|$12,847
|$14,702
|Rough
|$8,303
|$10,954
|$12,466
Estimated values
2009 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,737
|$14,482
|$16,747
|Clean
|$10,105
|$13,609
|$15,710
|Average
|$8,841
|$11,861
|$13,636
|Rough
|$7,576
|$10,113
|$11,562
Estimated values
2009 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,891
|$11,908
|$13,733
|Clean
|$8,367
|$11,190
|$12,883
|Average
|$7,320
|$9,753
|$11,182
|Rough
|$6,273
|$8,315
|$9,482