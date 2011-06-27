  1. Home
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Esteem GLX SE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$906$1,791$2,265
Clean$799$1,584$2,005
Average$585$1,168$1,483
Rough$371$752$961
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Esteem GL SE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$876$1,756$2,227
Clean$773$1,553$1,971
Average$566$1,145$1,458
Rough$359$738$945
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$818$1,684$2,147
Clean$722$1,489$1,900
Average$529$1,098$1,405
Rough$335$707$911
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$833$1,702$2,167
Clean$735$1,505$1,918
Average$538$1,110$1,419
Rough$342$715$920
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$850$1,722$2,189
Clean$749$1,523$1,937
Average$549$1,123$1,433
Rough$348$723$929
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$863$1,740$2,208
Clean$761$1,538$1,954
Average$557$1,135$1,446
Rough$354$731$937
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Suzuki Esteem on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Suzuki Esteem with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $773 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,553 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Suzuki Esteem. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Suzuki Esteem and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Suzuki Esteem ranges from $359 to $2,227, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Suzuki Esteem is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.