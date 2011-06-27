Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Esteem GLX SE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,791
|$2,265
|Clean
|$799
|$1,584
|$2,005
|Average
|$585
|$1,168
|$1,483
|Rough
|$371
|$752
|$961
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Esteem GL SE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$876
|$1,756
|$2,227
|Clean
|$773
|$1,553
|$1,971
|Average
|$566
|$1,145
|$1,458
|Rough
|$359
|$738
|$945
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$818
|$1,684
|$2,147
|Clean
|$722
|$1,489
|$1,900
|Average
|$529
|$1,098
|$1,405
|Rough
|$335
|$707
|$911
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$833
|$1,702
|$2,167
|Clean
|$735
|$1,505
|$1,918
|Average
|$538
|$1,110
|$1,419
|Rough
|$342
|$715
|$920
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$850
|$1,722
|$2,189
|Clean
|$749
|$1,523
|$1,937
|Average
|$549
|$1,123
|$1,433
|Rough
|$348
|$723
|$929
Estimated values
1998 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$863
|$1,740
|$2,208
|Clean
|$761
|$1,538
|$1,954
|Average
|$557
|$1,135
|$1,446
|Rough
|$354
|$731
|$937