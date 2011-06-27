Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,401
|$2,409
|$2,946
|Clean
|$1,273
|$2,186
|$2,675
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,741
|$2,131
|Rough
|$759
|$1,295
|$1,588
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,399
|$2,375
|$2,896
|Clean
|$1,271
|$2,156
|$2,629
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,717
|$2,095
|Rough
|$758
|$1,277
|$1,561
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$2,341
|$2,861
|Clean
|$1,242
|$2,125
|$2,597
|Average
|$991
|$1,692
|$2,069
|Rough
|$740
|$1,259
|$1,542
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,414
|$2,392
|$2,913
|Clean
|$1,284
|$2,170
|$2,645
|Average
|$1,025
|$1,728
|$2,107
|Rough
|$766
|$1,286
|$1,570
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara EX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,397
|$2,398
|$2,934
|Clean
|$1,269
|$2,177
|$2,663
|Average
|$1,012
|$1,733
|$2,122
|Rough
|$756
|$1,290
|$1,581
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,470
|$2,455
|$2,982
|Clean
|$1,335
|$2,228
|$2,707
|Average
|$1,065
|$1,774
|$2,157
|Rough
|$796
|$1,320
|$1,607