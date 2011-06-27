Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,284
|$4,294
|$4,835
|Clean
|$3,033
|$3,961
|$4,459
|Average
|$2,530
|$3,294
|$3,706
|Rough
|$2,027
|$2,628
|$2,954
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,743
|$5,037
|$5,730
|Clean
|$3,456
|$4,646
|$5,284
|Average
|$2,883
|$3,864
|$4,393
|Rough
|$2,310
|$3,082
|$3,501
Estimated values
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,431
|$4,502
|$5,077
|Clean
|$3,168
|$4,152
|$4,682
|Average
|$2,642
|$3,454
|$3,892
|Rough
|$2,117
|$2,755
|$3,101
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,788
|$5,145
|$5,874
|Clean
|$3,498
|$4,746
|$5,417
|Average
|$2,918
|$3,948
|$4,502
|Rough
|$2,338
|$3,149
|$3,588