Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,468
|$3,667
|$4,318
|Clean
|$2,251
|$3,354
|$3,952
|Average
|$1,816
|$2,728
|$3,220
|Rough
|$1,382
|$2,102
|$2,488
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,909
|$2,946
|$3,506
|Clean
|$1,741
|$2,694
|$3,209
|Average
|$1,405
|$2,191
|$2,615
|Rough
|$1,069
|$1,688
|$2,020
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,682
|$4,012
|$4,733
|Clean
|$2,445
|$3,670
|$4,332
|Average
|$1,973
|$2,984
|$3,530
|Rough
|$1,501
|$2,299
|$2,727
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,569
|$4,044
|$4,842
|Clean
|$2,343
|$3,699
|$4,431
|Average
|$1,891
|$3,008
|$3,611
|Rough
|$1,438
|$2,317
|$2,790
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,820
|$2,781
|$3,302
|Clean
|$1,659
|$2,544
|$3,022
|Average
|$1,339
|$2,069
|$2,462
|Rough
|$1,019
|$1,594
|$1,902
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,712
|$4,412
|$5,331
|Clean
|$2,473
|$4,035
|$4,879
|Average
|$1,996
|$3,282
|$3,975
|Rough
|$1,518
|$2,528
|$3,071
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,226
|$3,347
|$3,955
|Clean
|$2,030
|$3,062
|$3,620
|Average
|$1,638
|$2,490
|$2,949
|Rough
|$1,246
|$1,918
|$2,279
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,590
|$3,898
|$4,607
|Clean
|$2,362
|$3,565
|$4,216
|Average
|$1,906
|$2,899
|$3,435
|Rough
|$1,450
|$2,234
|$2,654
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,802
|$4,179
|$4,926
|Clean
|$2,555
|$3,822
|$4,508
|Average
|$2,062
|$3,108
|$3,673
|Rough
|$1,569
|$2,395
|$2,838
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,236
|$3,387
|$4,011
|Clean
|$2,039
|$3,098
|$3,671
|Average
|$1,645
|$2,519
|$2,991
|Rough
|$1,252
|$1,941
|$2,311
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,606
|$3,962
|$4,697
|Clean
|$2,377
|$3,624
|$4,299
|Average
|$1,918
|$2,947
|$3,503
|Rough
|$1,459
|$2,271
|$2,706
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,353
|$3,550
|$4,199
|Clean
|$2,146
|$3,247
|$3,843
|Average
|$1,732
|$2,641
|$3,131
|Rough
|$1,317
|$2,034
|$2,419
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,935
|$2,867
|$3,372
|Clean
|$1,764
|$2,622
|$3,086
|Average
|$1,424
|$2,133
|$2,514
|Rough
|$1,083
|$1,643
|$1,943
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,323
|$3,518
|$4,166
|Clean
|$2,119
|$3,218
|$3,813
|Average
|$1,710
|$2,617
|$3,107
|Rough
|$1,301
|$2,016
|$2,400
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,727
|$4,219
|$5,027
|Clean
|$2,487
|$3,859
|$4,601
|Average
|$2,007
|$3,139
|$3,749
|Rough
|$1,527
|$2,418
|$2,896
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,359
|$3,558
|$4,207
|Clean
|$2,151
|$3,254
|$3,850
|Average
|$1,736
|$2,646
|$3,137
|Rough
|$1,321
|$2,039
|$2,424
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,089
|$3,183
|$3,776
|Clean
|$1,905
|$2,911
|$3,456
|Average
|$1,537
|$2,368
|$2,816
|Rough
|$1,169
|$1,824
|$2,176
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,617
|$4,207
|$5,067
|Clean
|$2,386
|$3,848
|$4,638
|Average
|$1,926
|$3,129
|$3,779
|Rough
|$1,465
|$2,411
|$2,919
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Touring Value 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,117
|$3,315
|$3,962
|Clean
|$1,931
|$3,032
|$3,626
|Average
|$1,558
|$2,466
|$2,954
|Rough
|$1,185
|$1,900
|$2,283
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,692
|$4,036
|$4,764
|Clean
|$2,455
|$3,691
|$4,360
|Average
|$1,981
|$3,002
|$3,552
|Rough
|$1,507
|$2,313
|$2,745
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,341
|$4,437
|$5,035
|Clean
|$3,047
|$4,058
|$4,608
|Average
|$2,459
|$3,300
|$3,755
|Rough
|$1,870
|$2,543
|$2,901
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,368
|$3,570
|$4,222
|Clean
|$2,159
|$3,265
|$3,864
|Average
|$1,742
|$2,655
|$3,148
|Rough
|$1,325
|$2,046
|$2,432
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,730
|$4,219
|$5,026
|Clean
|$2,489
|$3,859
|$4,600
|Average
|$2,009
|$3,138
|$3,748
|Rough
|$1,528
|$2,418
|$2,896
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,280
|$3,512
|$4,178
|Clean
|$2,079
|$3,212
|$3,824
|Average
|$1,678
|$2,612
|$3,116
|Rough
|$1,277
|$2,013
|$2,407
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,576
|$3,868
|$4,568
|Clean
|$2,349
|$3,538
|$4,181
|Average
|$1,896
|$2,878
|$3,407
|Rough
|$1,442
|$2,217
|$2,632
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,756
|$4,148
|$4,903
|Clean
|$2,513
|$3,794
|$4,487
|Average
|$2,028
|$3,086
|$3,656
|Rough
|$1,543
|$2,377
|$2,825
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,372
|$3,576
|$4,230
|Clean
|$2,163
|$3,271
|$3,871
|Average
|$1,746
|$2,660
|$3,154
|Rough
|$1,328
|$2,050
|$2,437
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,852
|$2,901
|$3,468
|Clean
|$1,689
|$2,653
|$3,174
|Average
|$1,363
|$2,158
|$2,586
|Rough
|$1,037
|$1,662
|$1,998
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Touring Value 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,238
|$3,393
|$4,018
|Clean
|$2,041
|$3,103
|$3,677
|Average
|$1,647
|$2,523
|$2,996
|Rough
|$1,253
|$1,944
|$2,315
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,359
|$3,558
|$4,207
|Clean
|$2,151
|$3,254
|$3,850
|Average
|$1,736
|$2,646
|$3,137
|Rough
|$1,321
|$2,039
|$2,424
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,548
|$3,843
|$4,545
|Clean
|$2,323
|$3,515
|$4,159
|Average
|$1,875
|$2,859
|$3,389
|Rough
|$1,426
|$2,203
|$2,618
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,629
|$3,940
|$4,650
|Clean
|$2,397
|$3,603
|$4,256
|Average
|$1,935
|$2,931
|$3,467
|Rough
|$1,472
|$2,258
|$2,679