  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. Used 2008 Mazda 3
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Mazda 3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,468$3,667$4,318
Clean$2,251$3,354$3,952
Average$1,816$2,728$3,220
Rough$1,382$2,102$2,488
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,909$2,946$3,506
Clean$1,741$2,694$3,209
Average$1,405$2,191$2,615
Rough$1,069$1,688$2,020
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,682$4,012$4,733
Clean$2,445$3,670$4,332
Average$1,973$2,984$3,530
Rough$1,501$2,299$2,727
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,569$4,044$4,842
Clean$2,343$3,699$4,431
Average$1,891$3,008$3,611
Rough$1,438$2,317$2,790
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,820$2,781$3,302
Clean$1,659$2,544$3,022
Average$1,339$2,069$2,462
Rough$1,019$1,594$1,902
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,712$4,412$5,331
Clean$2,473$4,035$4,879
Average$1,996$3,282$3,975
Rough$1,518$2,528$3,071
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,226$3,347$3,955
Clean$2,030$3,062$3,620
Average$1,638$2,490$2,949
Rough$1,246$1,918$2,279
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,590$3,898$4,607
Clean$2,362$3,565$4,216
Average$1,906$2,899$3,435
Rough$1,450$2,234$2,654
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,802$4,179$4,926
Clean$2,555$3,822$4,508
Average$2,062$3,108$3,673
Rough$1,569$2,395$2,838
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,236$3,387$4,011
Clean$2,039$3,098$3,671
Average$1,645$2,519$2,991
Rough$1,252$1,941$2,311
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,606$3,962$4,697
Clean$2,377$3,624$4,299
Average$1,918$2,947$3,503
Rough$1,459$2,271$2,706
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,353$3,550$4,199
Clean$2,146$3,247$3,843
Average$1,732$2,641$3,131
Rough$1,317$2,034$2,419
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,935$2,867$3,372
Clean$1,764$2,622$3,086
Average$1,424$2,133$2,514
Rough$1,083$1,643$1,943
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,323$3,518$4,166
Clean$2,119$3,218$3,813
Average$1,710$2,617$3,107
Rough$1,301$2,016$2,400
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,727$4,219$5,027
Clean$2,487$3,859$4,601
Average$2,007$3,139$3,749
Rough$1,527$2,418$2,896
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,359$3,558$4,207
Clean$2,151$3,254$3,850
Average$1,736$2,646$3,137
Rough$1,321$2,039$2,424
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,089$3,183$3,776
Clean$1,905$2,911$3,456
Average$1,537$2,368$2,816
Rough$1,169$1,824$2,176
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,617$4,207$5,067
Clean$2,386$3,848$4,638
Average$1,926$3,129$3,779
Rough$1,465$2,411$2,919
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Touring Value 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,117$3,315$3,962
Clean$1,931$3,032$3,626
Average$1,558$2,466$2,954
Rough$1,185$1,900$2,283
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,692$4,036$4,764
Clean$2,455$3,691$4,360
Average$1,981$3,002$3,552
Rough$1,507$2,313$2,745
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,341$4,437$5,035
Clean$3,047$4,058$4,608
Average$2,459$3,300$3,755
Rough$1,870$2,543$2,901
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,368$3,570$4,222
Clean$2,159$3,265$3,864
Average$1,742$2,655$3,148
Rough$1,325$2,046$2,432
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,730$4,219$5,026
Clean$2,489$3,859$4,600
Average$2,009$3,138$3,748
Rough$1,528$2,418$2,896
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,280$3,512$4,178
Clean$2,079$3,212$3,824
Average$1,678$2,612$3,116
Rough$1,277$2,013$2,407
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,576$3,868$4,568
Clean$2,349$3,538$4,181
Average$1,896$2,878$3,407
Rough$1,442$2,217$2,632
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,756$4,148$4,903
Clean$2,513$3,794$4,487
Average$2,028$3,086$3,656
Rough$1,543$2,377$2,825
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,372$3,576$4,230
Clean$2,163$3,271$3,871
Average$1,746$2,660$3,154
Rough$1,328$2,050$2,437
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,852$2,901$3,468
Clean$1,689$2,653$3,174
Average$1,363$2,158$2,586
Rough$1,037$1,662$1,998
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 i Touring Value 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,238$3,393$4,018
Clean$2,041$3,103$3,677
Average$1,647$2,523$2,996
Rough$1,253$1,944$2,315
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,359$3,558$4,207
Clean$2,151$3,254$3,850
Average$1,736$2,646$3,137
Rough$1,321$2,039$2,424
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,548$3,843$4,545
Clean$2,323$3,515$4,159
Average$1,875$2,859$3,389
Rough$1,426$2,203$2,618
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you
Estimated values
2008 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 12/07 (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,629$3,940$4,650
Clean$2,397$3,603$4,256
Average$1,935$2,931$3,467
Rough$1,472$2,258$2,679
Sell my 2008 Mazda 3 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 3 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,659 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,544 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,659 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,544 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Mazda 3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,659 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,544 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Mazda 3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Mazda 3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Mazda 3 ranges from $1,019 to $3,302, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.