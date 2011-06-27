Estimated values
2016 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,961
|$12,131
|$14,333
|Clean
|$9,692
|$11,797
|$13,922
|Average
|$9,154
|$11,128
|$13,102
|Rough
|$8,616
|$10,459
|$12,281
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,096
|$13,488
|$15,913
|Clean
|$10,796
|$13,116
|$15,458
|Average
|$10,197
|$12,372
|$14,547
|Rough
|$9,598
|$11,628
|$13,636
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,226
|$11,320
|$13,443
|Clean
|$8,977
|$11,008
|$13,059
|Average
|$8,479
|$10,384
|$12,289
|Rough
|$7,981
|$9,759
|$11,519
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,171
|$16,497
|$18,861
|Clean
|$13,789
|$16,043
|$18,322
|Average
|$13,024
|$15,133
|$17,242
|Rough
|$12,259
|$14,223
|$16,162
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,783
|$15,272
|$17,798
|Clean
|$12,438
|$14,851
|$17,289
|Average
|$11,748
|$14,009
|$16,270
|Rough
|$11,058
|$13,167
|$15,251
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,903
|$14,415
|$16,963
|Clean
|$11,582
|$14,018
|$16,477
|Average
|$10,939
|$13,223
|$15,506
|Rough
|$10,297
|$12,428
|$14,535