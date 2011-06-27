  1. Home
2014 Kia Forte Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,451$7,376$9,224
Clean$5,168$7,002$8,722
Average$4,603$6,253$7,718
Rough$4,037$5,504$6,714
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,524$7,491$9,376
Clean$5,237$7,111$8,866
Average$4,664$6,350$7,846
Rough$4,091$5,589$6,825
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,635$9,277$11,795
Clean$6,291$8,806$11,153
Average$5,603$7,864$9,869
Rough$4,914$6,922$8,585
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,088$6,936$8,705
Clean$4,824$6,584$8,231
Average$4,297$5,879$7,284
Rough$3,769$5,175$6,337
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,723$7,714$9,625
Clean$5,426$7,322$9,101
Average$4,833$6,539$8,054
Rough$4,239$5,756$7,006
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,490$8,755$10,928
Clean$6,154$8,311$10,333
Average$5,481$7,422$9,144
Rough$4,807$6,533$7,955
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte Forte5 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,777$7,761$9,665
Clean$5,477$7,367$9,139
Average$4,878$6,579$8,087
Rough$4,279$5,791$7,035
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,290$8,432$10,489
Clean$5,964$8,003$9,918
Average$5,311$7,147$8,777
Rough$4,659$6,291$7,635
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,140$8,182$10,145
Clean$5,821$7,766$9,593
Average$5,184$6,935$8,488
Rough$4,548$6,105$7,384
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,885$6,672$8,384
Clean$4,632$6,333$7,928
Average$4,125$5,656$7,015
Rough$3,618$4,978$6,103
Sell my 2014 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Kia Forte on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,632 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,333 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Kia Forte. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Kia Forte and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Kia Forte ranges from $3,618 to $8,384, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
