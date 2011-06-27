Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,451
|$7,376
|$9,224
|Clean
|$5,168
|$7,002
|$8,722
|Average
|$4,603
|$6,253
|$7,718
|Rough
|$4,037
|$5,504
|$6,714
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,524
|$7,491
|$9,376
|Clean
|$5,237
|$7,111
|$8,866
|Average
|$4,664
|$6,350
|$7,846
|Rough
|$4,091
|$5,589
|$6,825
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,635
|$9,277
|$11,795
|Clean
|$6,291
|$8,806
|$11,153
|Average
|$5,603
|$7,864
|$9,869
|Rough
|$4,914
|$6,922
|$8,585
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,088
|$6,936
|$8,705
|Clean
|$4,824
|$6,584
|$8,231
|Average
|$4,297
|$5,879
|$7,284
|Rough
|$3,769
|$5,175
|$6,337
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,723
|$7,714
|$9,625
|Clean
|$5,426
|$7,322
|$9,101
|Average
|$4,833
|$6,539
|$8,054
|Rough
|$4,239
|$5,756
|$7,006
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,490
|$8,755
|$10,928
|Clean
|$6,154
|$8,311
|$10,333
|Average
|$5,481
|$7,422
|$9,144
|Rough
|$4,807
|$6,533
|$7,955
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte Forte5 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,777
|$7,761
|$9,665
|Clean
|$5,477
|$7,367
|$9,139
|Average
|$4,878
|$6,579
|$8,087
|Rough
|$4,279
|$5,791
|$7,035
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,290
|$8,432
|$10,489
|Clean
|$5,964
|$8,003
|$9,918
|Average
|$5,311
|$7,147
|$8,777
|Rough
|$4,659
|$6,291
|$7,635
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,140
|$8,182
|$10,145
|Clean
|$5,821
|$7,766
|$9,593
|Average
|$5,184
|$6,935
|$8,488
|Rough
|$4,548
|$6,105
|$7,384
Estimated values
2014 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,885
|$6,672
|$8,384
|Clean
|$4,632
|$6,333
|$7,928
|Average
|$4,125
|$5,656
|$7,015
|Rough
|$3,618
|$4,978
|$6,103