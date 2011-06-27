Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,769
|$7,498
|$8,981
|Clean
|$5,433
|$7,068
|$8,452
|Average
|$4,762
|$6,208
|$7,392
|Rough
|$4,091
|$5,348
|$6,333
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,961
|$8,894
|$10,556
|Clean
|$6,556
|$8,384
|$9,934
|Average
|$5,746
|$7,364
|$8,689
|Rough
|$4,937
|$6,344
|$7,444
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan w/Panoramic Sunroof Package (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,150
|$9,233
|$11,022
|Clean
|$6,735
|$8,704
|$10,372
|Average
|$5,903
|$7,645
|$9,072
|Rough
|$5,071
|$6,586
|$7,772