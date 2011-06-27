  1. Home
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,852$3,287$4,014
Clean$1,655$2,936$3,596
Average$1,260$2,235$2,761
Rough$865$1,535$1,926
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,351$4,109$5,000
Clean$2,100$3,671$4,480
Average$1,599$2,795$3,440
Rough$1,097$1,919$2,399
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,886$3,163$3,808
Clean$1,685$2,826$3,412
Average$1,282$2,151$2,619
Rough$880$1,477$1,827
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,952$3,054$3,607
Clean$1,744$2,729$3,232
Average$1,327$2,077$2,481
Rough$911$1,426$1,731
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,158$3,574$4,289
Clean$1,928$3,193$3,843
Average$1,467$2,431$2,950
Rough$1,007$1,669$2,058
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,210$3,652$4,379
Clean$1,974$3,263$3,923
Average$1,503$2,484$3,012
Rough$1,032$1,705$2,101
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,868$2,923$3,452
Clean$1,669$2,611$3,093
Average$1,270$1,988$2,374
Rough$872$1,365$1,656
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,377$3,719$4,394
Clean$2,124$3,323$3,937
Average$1,617$2,530$3,022
Rough$1,110$1,737$2,108
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,122$3,318$3,921
Clean$1,896$2,965$3,513
Average$1,443$2,257$2,697
Rough$990$1,549$1,881
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,632$4,181$4,960
Clean$2,351$3,735$4,444
Average$1,790$2,843$3,412
Rough$1,228$1,952$2,379
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,561$3,758$4,355
Clean$2,288$3,357$3,902
Average$1,742$2,556$2,996
Rough$1,196$1,755$2,089
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,278$3,564$4,210
Clean$2,035$3,184$3,772
Average$1,549$2,424$2,896
Rough$1,063$1,664$2,020
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,350$5,241$6,190
Clean$2,992$4,682$5,546
Average$2,278$3,565$4,258
Rough$1,563$2,447$2,970
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,314$3,806$4,560
Clean$2,067$3,401$4,085
Average$1,573$2,589$3,136
Rough$1,080$1,777$2,187
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,227$3,872$4,705
Clean$1,989$3,459$4,215
Average$1,514$2,633$3,236
Rough$1,039$1,808$2,257
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,956$4,721$5,609
Clean$2,641$4,218$5,026
Average$2,010$3,211$3,858
Rough$1,380$2,204$2,691
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,690$4,274$5,071
Clean$2,404$3,818$4,544
Average$1,830$2,907$3,488
Rough$1,256$1,996$2,433
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,584$2,701$3,268
Clean$1,415$2,413$2,928
Average$1,077$1,837$2,248
Rough$739$1,261$1,568
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,815$2,839$3,355
Clean$1,622$2,537$3,006
Average$1,235$1,931$2,307
Rough$847$1,326$1,609
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,878$3,321$4,053
Clean$1,678$2,967$3,631
Average$1,277$2,259$2,788
Rough$877$1,551$1,944
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,527$3,952$4,668
Clean$2,257$3,531$4,183
Average$1,718$2,688$3,211
Rough$1,179$1,845$2,239
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,938$2,994$3,524
Clean$1,731$2,675$3,157
Average$1,318$2,036$2,424
Rough$905$1,398$1,691
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,252$3,524$4,163
Clean$2,012$3,148$3,730
Average$1,532$2,397$2,864
Rough$1,051$1,645$1,997
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,002$3,516$4,286
Clean$1,788$3,142$3,840
Average$1,361$2,392$2,948
Rough$934$1,642$2,056
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,146$3,754$4,569
Clean$1,917$3,354$4,093
Average$1,460$2,553$3,142
Rough$1,002$1,753$2,192
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,389$3,657$4,292
Clean$2,134$3,267$3,845
Average$1,625$2,487$2,952
Rough$1,115$1,708$2,059
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,021$3,367$4,048
Clean$1,805$3,008$3,627
Average$1,374$2,290$2,784
Rough$943$1,572$1,942
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,024$3,559$4,337
Clean$1,808$3,179$3,886
Average$1,376$2,421$2,983
Rough$945$1,662$2,081
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,121$3,541$4,259
Clean$1,895$3,163$3,816
Average$1,442$2,408$2,930
Rough$990$1,653$2,043
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,736$4,282$5,057
Clean$2,445$3,825$4,531
Average$1,861$2,912$3,479
Rough$1,277$1,999$2,426
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,622 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,537 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,622 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,537 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,622 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,537 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $847 to $3,355, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.