Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,852
|$3,287
|$4,014
|Clean
|$1,655
|$2,936
|$3,596
|Average
|$1,260
|$2,235
|$2,761
|Rough
|$865
|$1,535
|$1,926
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,351
|$4,109
|$5,000
|Clean
|$2,100
|$3,671
|$4,480
|Average
|$1,599
|$2,795
|$3,440
|Rough
|$1,097
|$1,919
|$2,399
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,886
|$3,163
|$3,808
|Clean
|$1,685
|$2,826
|$3,412
|Average
|$1,282
|$2,151
|$2,619
|Rough
|$880
|$1,477
|$1,827
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,952
|$3,054
|$3,607
|Clean
|$1,744
|$2,729
|$3,232
|Average
|$1,327
|$2,077
|$2,481
|Rough
|$911
|$1,426
|$1,731
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,158
|$3,574
|$4,289
|Clean
|$1,928
|$3,193
|$3,843
|Average
|$1,467
|$2,431
|$2,950
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,669
|$2,058
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,210
|$3,652
|$4,379
|Clean
|$1,974
|$3,263
|$3,923
|Average
|$1,503
|$2,484
|$3,012
|Rough
|$1,032
|$1,705
|$2,101
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,868
|$2,923
|$3,452
|Clean
|$1,669
|$2,611
|$3,093
|Average
|$1,270
|$1,988
|$2,374
|Rough
|$872
|$1,365
|$1,656
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,377
|$3,719
|$4,394
|Clean
|$2,124
|$3,323
|$3,937
|Average
|$1,617
|$2,530
|$3,022
|Rough
|$1,110
|$1,737
|$2,108
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,122
|$3,318
|$3,921
|Clean
|$1,896
|$2,965
|$3,513
|Average
|$1,443
|$2,257
|$2,697
|Rough
|$990
|$1,549
|$1,881
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,632
|$4,181
|$4,960
|Clean
|$2,351
|$3,735
|$4,444
|Average
|$1,790
|$2,843
|$3,412
|Rough
|$1,228
|$1,952
|$2,379
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,561
|$3,758
|$4,355
|Clean
|$2,288
|$3,357
|$3,902
|Average
|$1,742
|$2,556
|$2,996
|Rough
|$1,196
|$1,755
|$2,089
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,278
|$3,564
|$4,210
|Clean
|$2,035
|$3,184
|$3,772
|Average
|$1,549
|$2,424
|$2,896
|Rough
|$1,063
|$1,664
|$2,020
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,350
|$5,241
|$6,190
|Clean
|$2,992
|$4,682
|$5,546
|Average
|$2,278
|$3,565
|$4,258
|Rough
|$1,563
|$2,447
|$2,970
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,314
|$3,806
|$4,560
|Clean
|$2,067
|$3,401
|$4,085
|Average
|$1,573
|$2,589
|$3,136
|Rough
|$1,080
|$1,777
|$2,187
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,227
|$3,872
|$4,705
|Clean
|$1,989
|$3,459
|$4,215
|Average
|$1,514
|$2,633
|$3,236
|Rough
|$1,039
|$1,808
|$2,257
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,956
|$4,721
|$5,609
|Clean
|$2,641
|$4,218
|$5,026
|Average
|$2,010
|$3,211
|$3,858
|Rough
|$1,380
|$2,204
|$2,691
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,690
|$4,274
|$5,071
|Clean
|$2,404
|$3,818
|$4,544
|Average
|$1,830
|$2,907
|$3,488
|Rough
|$1,256
|$1,996
|$2,433
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,584
|$2,701
|$3,268
|Clean
|$1,415
|$2,413
|$2,928
|Average
|$1,077
|$1,837
|$2,248
|Rough
|$739
|$1,261
|$1,568
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,815
|$2,839
|$3,355
|Clean
|$1,622
|$2,537
|$3,006
|Average
|$1,235
|$1,931
|$2,307
|Rough
|$847
|$1,326
|$1,609
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,878
|$3,321
|$4,053
|Clean
|$1,678
|$2,967
|$3,631
|Average
|$1,277
|$2,259
|$2,788
|Rough
|$877
|$1,551
|$1,944
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,527
|$3,952
|$4,668
|Clean
|$2,257
|$3,531
|$4,183
|Average
|$1,718
|$2,688
|$3,211
|Rough
|$1,179
|$1,845
|$2,239
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,938
|$2,994
|$3,524
|Clean
|$1,731
|$2,675
|$3,157
|Average
|$1,318
|$2,036
|$2,424
|Rough
|$905
|$1,398
|$1,691
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,252
|$3,524
|$4,163
|Clean
|$2,012
|$3,148
|$3,730
|Average
|$1,532
|$2,397
|$2,864
|Rough
|$1,051
|$1,645
|$1,997
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,002
|$3,516
|$4,286
|Clean
|$1,788
|$3,142
|$3,840
|Average
|$1,361
|$2,392
|$2,948
|Rough
|$934
|$1,642
|$2,056
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,146
|$3,754
|$4,569
|Clean
|$1,917
|$3,354
|$4,093
|Average
|$1,460
|$2,553
|$3,142
|Rough
|$1,002
|$1,753
|$2,192
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,389
|$3,657
|$4,292
|Clean
|$2,134
|$3,267
|$3,845
|Average
|$1,625
|$2,487
|$2,952
|Rough
|$1,115
|$1,708
|$2,059
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,021
|$3,367
|$4,048
|Clean
|$1,805
|$3,008
|$3,627
|Average
|$1,374
|$2,290
|$2,784
|Rough
|$943
|$1,572
|$1,942
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,024
|$3,559
|$4,337
|Clean
|$1,808
|$3,179
|$3,886
|Average
|$1,376
|$2,421
|$2,983
|Rough
|$945
|$1,662
|$2,081
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,121
|$3,541
|$4,259
|Clean
|$1,895
|$3,163
|$3,816
|Average
|$1,442
|$2,408
|$2,930
|Rough
|$990
|$1,653
|$2,043
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,736
|$4,282
|$5,057
|Clean
|$2,445
|$3,825
|$4,531
|Average
|$1,861
|$2,912
|$3,479
|Rough
|$1,277
|$1,999
|$2,426