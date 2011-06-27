Estimated values
2009 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,835
|$8,655
|$9,801
|Clean
|$6,447
|$8,152
|$9,206
|Average
|$5,671
|$7,148
|$8,017
|Rough
|$4,894
|$6,144
|$6,829
Estimated values
2009 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,655
|$8,414
|$9,522
|Clean
|$6,277
|$7,926
|$8,945
|Average
|$5,521
|$6,950
|$7,790
|Rough
|$4,765
|$5,973
|$6,634