  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra
  4. 2019 Hyundai Elantra
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Hyundai Elantra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,015$13,590$15,566
Clean$11,817$13,368$15,300
Average$11,419$12,926$14,769
Rough$11,022$12,484$14,237
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,616$16,265$18,345
Clean$14,375$16,001$18,032
Average$13,891$15,472$17,405
Rough$13,408$14,942$16,778
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,351$12,908$14,863
Clean$11,163$12,698$14,609
Average$10,788$12,278$14,101
Rough$10,413$11,858$13,594
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,065$16,629$18,604
Clean$14,816$16,359$18,286
Average$14,318$15,817$17,651
Rough$13,820$15,276$17,015
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,119$13,646$15,566
Clean$11,919$13,424$15,300
Average$11,518$12,980$14,769
Rough$11,118$12,536$14,237
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,884$14,474$16,474
Clean$12,671$14,239$16,192
Average$12,245$13,768$15,630
Rough$11,819$13,297$15,067
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,678$15,338$17,427
Clean$13,452$15,088$17,129
Average$13,000$14,589$16,534
Rough$12,547$14,090$15,938
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,654$17,374$19,542
Clean$15,395$17,091$19,208
Average$14,878$16,526$18,540
Rough$14,360$15,960$17,873
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,899$14,496$16,504
Clean$12,685$14,260$16,222
Average$12,259$13,788$15,658
Rough$11,832$13,317$15,095
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,722$16,380$18,469
Clean$14,479$16,114$18,153
Average$13,992$15,581$17,522
Rough$13,506$15,048$16,891
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,795$15,444$17,519
Clean$13,567$15,193$17,220
Average$13,111$14,690$16,621
Rough$12,655$14,188$16,023
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,491$15,118$17,165
Clean$13,268$14,872$16,872
Average$12,822$14,380$16,286
Rough$12,376$13,888$15,699
Sell my 2019 Hyundai Elantra with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Elantra near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Hyundai Elantra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,919 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,424 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Elantra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,919 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,424 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Hyundai Elantra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,919 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,424 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Hyundai Elantra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Hyundai Elantra ranges from $11,118 to $15,566, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Hyundai Elantra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.