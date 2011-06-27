Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,015
|$13,590
|$15,566
|Clean
|$11,817
|$13,368
|$15,300
|Average
|$11,419
|$12,926
|$14,769
|Rough
|$11,022
|$12,484
|$14,237
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,616
|$16,265
|$18,345
|Clean
|$14,375
|$16,001
|$18,032
|Average
|$13,891
|$15,472
|$17,405
|Rough
|$13,408
|$14,942
|$16,778
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,351
|$12,908
|$14,863
|Clean
|$11,163
|$12,698
|$14,609
|Average
|$10,788
|$12,278
|$14,101
|Rough
|$10,413
|$11,858
|$13,594
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,065
|$16,629
|$18,604
|Clean
|$14,816
|$16,359
|$18,286
|Average
|$14,318
|$15,817
|$17,651
|Rough
|$13,820
|$15,276
|$17,015
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,119
|$13,646
|$15,566
|Clean
|$11,919
|$13,424
|$15,300
|Average
|$11,518
|$12,980
|$14,769
|Rough
|$11,118
|$12,536
|$14,237
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,884
|$14,474
|$16,474
|Clean
|$12,671
|$14,239
|$16,192
|Average
|$12,245
|$13,768
|$15,630
|Rough
|$11,819
|$13,297
|$15,067
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,678
|$15,338
|$17,427
|Clean
|$13,452
|$15,088
|$17,129
|Average
|$13,000
|$14,589
|$16,534
|Rough
|$12,547
|$14,090
|$15,938
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,654
|$17,374
|$19,542
|Clean
|$15,395
|$17,091
|$19,208
|Average
|$14,878
|$16,526
|$18,540
|Rough
|$14,360
|$15,960
|$17,873
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,899
|$14,496
|$16,504
|Clean
|$12,685
|$14,260
|$16,222
|Average
|$12,259
|$13,788
|$15,658
|Rough
|$11,832
|$13,317
|$15,095
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,722
|$16,380
|$18,469
|Clean
|$14,479
|$16,114
|$18,153
|Average
|$13,992
|$15,581
|$17,522
|Rough
|$13,506
|$15,048
|$16,891
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,795
|$15,444
|$17,519
|Clean
|$13,567
|$15,193
|$17,220
|Average
|$13,111
|$14,690
|$16,621
|Rough
|$12,655
|$14,188
|$16,023
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,491
|$15,118
|$17,165
|Clean
|$13,268
|$14,872
|$16,872
|Average
|$12,822
|$14,380
|$16,286
|Rough
|$12,376
|$13,888
|$15,699