  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda HR-V
  4. Used 2017 Honda HR-V
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Honda HR-V Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,895$15,943$18,101
Clean$13,550$15,542$17,631
Average$12,860$14,738$16,692
Rough$12,171$13,934$15,753
Sell my 2017 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,692$16,794$19,008
Clean$14,327$16,370$18,515
Average$13,598$15,524$17,529
Rough$12,869$14,677$16,543
Sell my 2017 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,294$17,385$19,589
Clean$14,914$16,946$19,081
Average$14,155$16,070$18,065
Rough$13,396$15,193$17,049
Sell my 2017 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,043$18,205$20,483
Clean$15,644$17,746$19,952
Average$14,848$16,828$18,889
Rough$14,052$15,910$17,827
Sell my 2017 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,407$15,352$17,401
Clean$13,074$14,965$16,950
Average$12,409$14,191$16,047
Rough$11,743$13,417$15,145
Sell my 2017 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,659$14,596$16,636
Clean$12,345$14,228$16,204
Average$11,716$13,492$15,341
Rough$11,088$12,757$14,478
Sell my 2017 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,497$15,569$17,751
Clean$13,162$15,177$17,291
Average$12,492$14,392$16,370
Rough$11,822$13,607$15,449
Sell my 2017 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,462$14,418$16,477
Clean$12,152$14,055$16,050
Average$11,534$13,328$15,195
Rough$10,915$12,601$14,341
Sell my 2017 Honda HR-V with EdmundsShop for a used Honda HR-V near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Honda HR-V on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda HR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,152 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,055 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda HR-V is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda HR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,152 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,055 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Honda HR-V, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda HR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,152 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,055 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Honda HR-V. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Honda HR-V and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Honda HR-V ranges from $10,915 to $16,477, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Honda HR-V is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.