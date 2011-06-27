Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,895
|$15,943
|$18,101
|Clean
|$13,550
|$15,542
|$17,631
|Average
|$12,860
|$14,738
|$16,692
|Rough
|$12,171
|$13,934
|$15,753
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,692
|$16,794
|$19,008
|Clean
|$14,327
|$16,370
|$18,515
|Average
|$13,598
|$15,524
|$17,529
|Rough
|$12,869
|$14,677
|$16,543
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,294
|$17,385
|$19,589
|Clean
|$14,914
|$16,946
|$19,081
|Average
|$14,155
|$16,070
|$18,065
|Rough
|$13,396
|$15,193
|$17,049
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,043
|$18,205
|$20,483
|Clean
|$15,644
|$17,746
|$19,952
|Average
|$14,848
|$16,828
|$18,889
|Rough
|$14,052
|$15,910
|$17,827
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,407
|$15,352
|$17,401
|Clean
|$13,074
|$14,965
|$16,950
|Average
|$12,409
|$14,191
|$16,047
|Rough
|$11,743
|$13,417
|$15,145
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,659
|$14,596
|$16,636
|Clean
|$12,345
|$14,228
|$16,204
|Average
|$11,716
|$13,492
|$15,341
|Rough
|$11,088
|$12,757
|$14,478
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,497
|$15,569
|$17,751
|Clean
|$13,162
|$15,177
|$17,291
|Average
|$12,492
|$14,392
|$16,370
|Rough
|$11,822
|$13,607
|$15,449
Estimated values
2017 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,462
|$14,418
|$16,477
|Clean
|$12,152
|$14,055
|$16,050
|Average
|$11,534
|$13,328
|$15,195
|Rough
|$10,915
|$12,601
|$14,341