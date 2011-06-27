  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL Plus 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,703$23,790$26,340
Clean$21,318$23,365$25,866
Average$20,548$22,514$24,918
Rough$19,778$21,664$23,970
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,968$26,273$29,090
Clean$23,543$25,804$28,566
Average$22,693$24,864$27,519
Rough$21,843$23,925$26,472
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,709$22,000$24,800
Clean$19,359$21,607$24,354
Average$18,660$20,820$23,461
Rough$17,961$20,034$22,568
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,028$28,485$31,488
Clean$25,566$27,976$30,921
Average$24,643$26,957$29,787
Rough$23,720$25,939$28,654
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,847$27,237$30,156
Clean$24,406$26,750$29,613
Average$23,525$25,776$28,528
Rough$22,644$24,802$27,442
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,502$26,901$29,833
Clean$24,067$26,420$29,296
Average$23,198$25,459$28,222
Rough$22,329$24,497$27,148
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,482$19,642$22,282
Clean$17,172$19,291$21,881
Average$16,552$18,588$21,079
Rough$15,932$17,886$20,277
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,963$26,313$29,186
Clean$23,538$25,843$28,660
Average$22,688$24,902$27,610
Rough$21,838$23,961$26,559
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,774$27,196$30,155
Clean$24,334$26,710$29,612
Average$23,456$25,737$28,526
Rough$22,577$24,765$27,441
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,644$20,873$23,600
Clean$18,313$20,500$23,175
Average$17,652$19,754$22,325
Rough$16,991$19,008$21,476
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,728$24,914$27,584
Clean$22,325$24,468$27,088
Average$21,519$23,578$26,095
Rough$20,712$22,687$25,102
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,439$27,885$30,875
Clean$24,988$27,387$30,319
Average$24,085$26,390$29,207
Rough$23,183$25,393$28,096
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL Plus 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,724$22,716$25,151
Clean$20,356$22,310$24,699
Average$19,621$21,498$23,793
Rough$18,886$20,686$22,888
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,556$20,777$23,494
Clean$18,226$20,406$23,071
Average$17,568$19,663$22,225
Rough$16,910$18,920$21,379
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,172 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,291 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Santa Fe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,172 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,291 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,172 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,291 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ranges from $15,932 to $22,282, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.