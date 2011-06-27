Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL Plus 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,703
|$23,790
|$26,340
|Clean
|$21,318
|$23,365
|$25,866
|Average
|$20,548
|$22,514
|$24,918
|Rough
|$19,778
|$21,664
|$23,970
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,968
|$26,273
|$29,090
|Clean
|$23,543
|$25,804
|$28,566
|Average
|$22,693
|$24,864
|$27,519
|Rough
|$21,843
|$23,925
|$26,472
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,709
|$22,000
|$24,800
|Clean
|$19,359
|$21,607
|$24,354
|Average
|$18,660
|$20,820
|$23,461
|Rough
|$17,961
|$20,034
|$22,568
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,028
|$28,485
|$31,488
|Clean
|$25,566
|$27,976
|$30,921
|Average
|$24,643
|$26,957
|$29,787
|Rough
|$23,720
|$25,939
|$28,654
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,847
|$27,237
|$30,156
|Clean
|$24,406
|$26,750
|$29,613
|Average
|$23,525
|$25,776
|$28,528
|Rough
|$22,644
|$24,802
|$27,442
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,502
|$26,901
|$29,833
|Clean
|$24,067
|$26,420
|$29,296
|Average
|$23,198
|$25,459
|$28,222
|Rough
|$22,329
|$24,497
|$27,148
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,482
|$19,642
|$22,282
|Clean
|$17,172
|$19,291
|$21,881
|Average
|$16,552
|$18,588
|$21,079
|Rough
|$15,932
|$17,886
|$20,277
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,963
|$26,313
|$29,186
|Clean
|$23,538
|$25,843
|$28,660
|Average
|$22,688
|$24,902
|$27,610
|Rough
|$21,838
|$23,961
|$26,559
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,774
|$27,196
|$30,155
|Clean
|$24,334
|$26,710
|$29,612
|Average
|$23,456
|$25,737
|$28,526
|Rough
|$22,577
|$24,765
|$27,441
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,644
|$20,873
|$23,600
|Clean
|$18,313
|$20,500
|$23,175
|Average
|$17,652
|$19,754
|$22,325
|Rough
|$16,991
|$19,008
|$21,476
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,728
|$24,914
|$27,584
|Clean
|$22,325
|$24,468
|$27,088
|Average
|$21,519
|$23,578
|$26,095
|Rough
|$20,712
|$22,687
|$25,102
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,439
|$27,885
|$30,875
|Clean
|$24,988
|$27,387
|$30,319
|Average
|$24,085
|$26,390
|$29,207
|Rough
|$23,183
|$25,393
|$28,096
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL Plus 2.4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,724
|$22,716
|$25,151
|Clean
|$20,356
|$22,310
|$24,699
|Average
|$19,621
|$21,498
|$23,793
|Rough
|$18,886
|$20,686
|$22,888
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.4 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,556
|$20,777
|$23,494
|Clean
|$18,226
|$20,406
|$23,071
|Average
|$17,568
|$19,663
|$22,225
|Rough
|$16,910
|$18,920
|$21,379