Estimated values
2009 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,933
|$2,800
|$3,317
|Clean
|$1,774
|$2,577
|$3,054
|Average
|$1,456
|$2,130
|$2,527
|Rough
|$1,138
|$1,684
|$2,000
Estimated values
2009 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,078
|$2,965
|$3,495
|Clean
|$1,907
|$2,729
|$3,218
|Average
|$1,565
|$2,256
|$2,663
|Rough
|$1,223
|$1,783
|$2,108
Estimated values
2009 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,328
|$3,280
|$3,848
|Clean
|$2,136
|$3,018
|$3,543
|Average
|$1,753
|$2,495
|$2,931
|Rough
|$1,370
|$1,972
|$2,320
Estimated values
2009 Ford Focus SES 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,180
|$3,178
|$3,773
|Clean
|$2,001
|$2,924
|$3,473
|Average
|$1,642
|$2,418
|$2,874
|Rough
|$1,283
|$1,911
|$2,275
Estimated values
2009 Ford Focus SE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,037
|$2,950
|$3,495
|Clean
|$1,869
|$2,715
|$3,218
|Average
|$1,534
|$2,245
|$2,663
|Rough
|$1,199
|$1,774
|$2,108
Estimated values
2009 Ford Focus SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,072
|$2,900
|$3,395
|Clean
|$1,901
|$2,669
|$3,125
|Average
|$1,560
|$2,206
|$2,586
|Rough
|$1,220
|$1,744
|$2,047