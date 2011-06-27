  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,933$2,800$3,317
Clean$1,774$2,577$3,054
Average$1,456$2,130$2,527
Rough$1,138$1,684$2,000
2009 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,078$2,965$3,495
Clean$1,907$2,729$3,218
Average$1,565$2,256$2,663
Rough$1,223$1,783$2,108
2009 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,328$3,280$3,848
Clean$2,136$3,018$3,543
Average$1,753$2,495$2,931
Rough$1,370$1,972$2,320
2009 Ford Focus SES 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,180$3,178$3,773
Clean$2,001$2,924$3,473
Average$1,642$2,418$2,874
Rough$1,283$1,911$2,275
2009 Ford Focus SE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,037$2,950$3,495
Clean$1,869$2,715$3,218
Average$1,534$2,245$2,663
Rough$1,199$1,774$2,108
2009 Ford Focus SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,072$2,900$3,395
Clean$1,901$2,669$3,125
Average$1,560$2,206$2,586
Rough$1,220$1,744$2,047
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Ford Focus on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,577 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Ford Focus. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Ford Focus and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Ford Focus ranges from $1,138 to $3,317, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Ford Focus is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.