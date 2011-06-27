  1. Home
2002 Ford Mustang Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,141$4,926$5,921
Clean$2,791$4,386$5,268
Average$2,092$3,307$3,962
Rough$1,392$2,228$2,657
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,513$3,997$4,823
Clean$2,233$3,559$4,291
Average$1,673$2,683$3,227
Rough$1,114$1,808$2,164
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,817$5,949$7,137
Clean$3,392$5,297$6,350
Average$2,542$3,994$4,776
Rough$1,692$2,691$3,202
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,907$3,335$4,126
Clean$1,695$2,969$3,671
Average$1,270$2,239$2,761
Rough$845$1,508$1,851
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,309$3,798$4,625
Clean$2,052$3,382$4,115
Average$1,538$2,550$3,095
Rough$1,024$1,718$2,075
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,063$4,975$6,039
Clean$2,722$4,430$5,373
Average$2,040$3,340$4,041
Rough$1,358$2,250$2,709
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,117$3,437$4,173
Clean$1,881$3,061$3,713
Average$1,410$2,308$2,793
Rough$938$1,555$1,872
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,622$2,670$3,253
Clean$1,441$2,377$2,894
Average$1,080$1,792$2,177
Rough$719$1,208$1,460
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,180$4,934$5,913
Clean$2,826$4,394$5,261
Average$2,118$3,313$3,957
Rough$1,410$2,232$2,653
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Ford Mustang on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,441 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,377 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Mustang is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,441 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,377 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Ford Mustang, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,441 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,377 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Ford Mustang. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Ford Mustang and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Ford Mustang ranges from $719 to $3,253, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Ford Mustang is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.