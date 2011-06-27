Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,141
|$4,926
|$5,921
|Clean
|$2,791
|$4,386
|$5,268
|Average
|$2,092
|$3,307
|$3,962
|Rough
|$1,392
|$2,228
|$2,657
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,513
|$3,997
|$4,823
|Clean
|$2,233
|$3,559
|$4,291
|Average
|$1,673
|$2,683
|$3,227
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,808
|$2,164
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,817
|$5,949
|$7,137
|Clean
|$3,392
|$5,297
|$6,350
|Average
|$2,542
|$3,994
|$4,776
|Rough
|$1,692
|$2,691
|$3,202
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,907
|$3,335
|$4,126
|Clean
|$1,695
|$2,969
|$3,671
|Average
|$1,270
|$2,239
|$2,761
|Rough
|$845
|$1,508
|$1,851
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,309
|$3,798
|$4,625
|Clean
|$2,052
|$3,382
|$4,115
|Average
|$1,538
|$2,550
|$3,095
|Rough
|$1,024
|$1,718
|$2,075
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,063
|$4,975
|$6,039
|Clean
|$2,722
|$4,430
|$5,373
|Average
|$2,040
|$3,340
|$4,041
|Rough
|$1,358
|$2,250
|$2,709
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,117
|$3,437
|$4,173
|Clean
|$1,881
|$3,061
|$3,713
|Average
|$1,410
|$2,308
|$2,793
|Rough
|$938
|$1,555
|$1,872
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,622
|$2,670
|$3,253
|Clean
|$1,441
|$2,377
|$2,894
|Average
|$1,080
|$1,792
|$2,177
|Rough
|$719
|$1,208
|$1,460
Estimated values
2002 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,180
|$4,934
|$5,913
|Clean
|$2,826
|$4,394
|$5,261
|Average
|$2,118
|$3,313
|$3,957
|Rough
|$1,410
|$2,232
|$2,653