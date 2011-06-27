Estimated values
2010 Mercury Milan 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,209
|$3,992
|$4,509
|Clean
|$2,960
|$3,687
|$4,162
|Average
|$2,463
|$3,076
|$3,469
|Rough
|$1,966
|$2,466
|$2,775
Estimated values
2010 Mercury Milan Premier 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,153
|$3,899
|$4,394
|Clean
|$2,909
|$3,601
|$4,056
|Average
|$2,420
|$3,005
|$3,380
|Rough
|$1,932
|$2,408
|$2,703
Estimated values
2010 Mercury Milan Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,343
|$4,105
|$4,610
|Clean
|$3,084
|$3,791
|$4,255
|Average
|$2,566
|$3,163
|$3,546
|Rough
|$2,048
|$2,535
|$2,837