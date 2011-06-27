Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tiburon SE 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,038
|$4,711
|$5,680
|Clean
|$2,791
|$4,331
|$5,205
|Average
|$2,297
|$3,570
|$4,256
|Rough
|$1,804
|$2,809
|$3,307
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tiburon GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,508
|$3,945
|$4,775
|Clean
|$2,305
|$3,627
|$4,376
|Average
|$1,897
|$2,989
|$3,578
|Rough
|$1,489
|$2,352
|$2,780
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tiburon GS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,362
|$3,740
|$4,537
|Clean
|$2,170
|$3,438
|$4,158
|Average
|$1,786
|$2,834
|$3,400
|Rough
|$1,402
|$2,230
|$2,641
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,211
|$3,320
|$3,964
|Clean
|$2,031
|$3,052
|$3,632
|Average
|$1,672
|$2,516
|$2,970
|Rough
|$1,313
|$1,979
|$2,308
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,168
|$3,048
|$3,565
|Clean
|$1,992
|$2,802
|$3,267
|Average
|$1,639
|$2,310
|$2,672
|Rough
|$1,287
|$1,817
|$2,076
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Tiburon GT 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,111
|$5,280
|$6,523
|Clean
|$2,859
|$4,854
|$5,978
|Average
|$2,353
|$4,001
|$4,888
|Rough
|$1,848
|$3,148
|$3,798