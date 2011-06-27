  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,569$6,082$7,090
Clean$4,222$5,633$6,562
Average$3,528$4,735$5,507
Rough$2,834$3,836$4,452
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,328$5,819$6,811
Clean$3,999$5,389$6,304
Average$3,342$4,530$5,291
Rough$2,684$3,670$4,277
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,013$5,313$6,178
Clean$3,708$4,920$5,719
Average$3,099$4,136$4,799
Rough$2,489$3,351$3,880
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla XRS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,620$6,424$7,618
Clean$4,269$5,949$7,051
Average$3,567$5,001$5,918
Rough$2,865$4,052$4,784
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,233$5,682$6,645
Clean$3,911$5,262$6,151
Average$3,268$4,423$5,162
Rough$2,625$3,584$4,173
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla XRS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,171$6,935$8,108
Clean$4,778$6,423$7,505
Average$3,993$5,399$6,299
Rough$3,207$4,374$5,092
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,381$5,875$6,869
Clean$4,048$5,441$6,358
Average$3,383$4,573$5,336
Rough$2,717$3,706$4,314
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,570$6,122$7,156
Clean$4,223$5,670$6,623
Average$3,529$4,766$5,558
Rough$2,834$3,862$4,494
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Toyota Corolla on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,708 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,920 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Corolla is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,708 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,920 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Toyota Corolla, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,708 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,920 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Toyota Corolla. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Toyota Corolla and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Toyota Corolla ranges from $2,489 to $6,178, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Toyota Corolla is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.