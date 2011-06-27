Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,569
|$6,082
|$7,090
|Clean
|$4,222
|$5,633
|$6,562
|Average
|$3,528
|$4,735
|$5,507
|Rough
|$2,834
|$3,836
|$4,452
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,328
|$5,819
|$6,811
|Clean
|$3,999
|$5,389
|$6,304
|Average
|$3,342
|$4,530
|$5,291
|Rough
|$2,684
|$3,670
|$4,277
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,013
|$5,313
|$6,178
|Clean
|$3,708
|$4,920
|$5,719
|Average
|$3,099
|$4,136
|$4,799
|Rough
|$2,489
|$3,351
|$3,880
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla XRS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,620
|$6,424
|$7,618
|Clean
|$4,269
|$5,949
|$7,051
|Average
|$3,567
|$5,001
|$5,918
|Rough
|$2,865
|$4,052
|$4,784
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,233
|$5,682
|$6,645
|Clean
|$3,911
|$5,262
|$6,151
|Average
|$3,268
|$4,423
|$5,162
|Rough
|$2,625
|$3,584
|$4,173
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla XRS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,171
|$6,935
|$8,108
|Clean
|$4,778
|$6,423
|$7,505
|Average
|$3,993
|$5,399
|$6,299
|Rough
|$3,207
|$4,374
|$5,092
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,381
|$5,875
|$6,869
|Clean
|$4,048
|$5,441
|$6,358
|Average
|$3,383
|$4,573
|$5,336
|Rough
|$2,717
|$3,706
|$4,314
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,570
|$6,122
|$7,156
|Clean
|$4,223
|$5,670
|$6,623
|Average
|$3,529
|$4,766
|$5,558
|Rough
|$2,834
|$3,862
|$4,494