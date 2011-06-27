Estimated values
2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,244
|$25,004
|$27,128
|Clean
|$22,729
|$24,460
|$26,506
|Average
|$21,698
|$23,372
|$25,261
|Rough
|$20,667
|$22,284
|$24,016
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,001
|$22,695
|$24,732
|Clean
|$20,536
|$22,202
|$24,165
|Average
|$19,604
|$21,214
|$23,030
|Rough
|$18,673
|$20,227
|$21,894
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,497
|$20,092
|$22,005
|Clean
|$18,087
|$19,655
|$21,500
|Average
|$17,267
|$18,781
|$20,490
|Rough
|$16,447
|$17,907
|$19,480
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,533
|$23,310
|$25,445
|Clean
|$21,055
|$22,802
|$24,861
|Average
|$20,100
|$21,788
|$23,693
|Rough
|$19,146
|$20,774
|$22,525
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,428
|$21,002
|$22,897
|Clean
|$18,997
|$20,545
|$22,371
|Average
|$18,135
|$19,631
|$21,321
|Rough
|$17,274
|$18,718
|$20,270