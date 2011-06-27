Estimated values
2013 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,772
|$5,837
|$6,812
|Clean
|$4,497
|$5,504
|$6,398
|Average
|$3,947
|$4,840
|$5,571
|Rough
|$3,397
|$4,175
|$4,744
Estimated values
2013 Nissan LEAF SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,319
|$6,504
|$7,589
|Clean
|$5,012
|$6,134
|$7,129
|Average
|$4,399
|$5,394
|$6,207
|Rough
|$3,786
|$4,653
|$5,286
Estimated values
2013 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,219
|$5,209
|$6,110
|Clean
|$3,976
|$4,912
|$5,739
|Average
|$3,490
|$4,319
|$4,997
|Rough
|$3,004
|$3,726
|$4,256