Estimated values
1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,860
|$3,082
|$3,744
|Clean
|$1,651
|$2,743
|$3,334
|Average
|$1,233
|$2,065
|$2,515
|Rough
|$815
|$1,387
|$1,695
Estimated values
1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$891
|$1,665
|$2,084
|Clean
|$791
|$1,482
|$1,856
|Average
|$591
|$1,116
|$1,400
|Rough
|$391
|$750
|$943
Estimated values
1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,304
|$13,652
|$17,075
|Clean
|$6,483
|$12,151
|$15,206
|Average
|$4,842
|$9,148
|$11,468
|Rough
|$3,201
|$6,145
|$7,730