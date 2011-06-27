Estimated values
2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,912
|$34,742
|$36,988
|Clean
|$32,499
|$34,300
|$36,508
|Average
|$31,673
|$33,416
|$35,548
|Rough
|$30,847
|$32,532
|$34,589
Estimated values
2020 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,285
|$30,023
|$32,155
|Clean
|$27,930
|$29,641
|$31,738
|Average
|$27,220
|$28,877
|$30,904
|Rough
|$26,511
|$28,114
|$30,070
Estimated values
2020 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,912
|$34,742
|$36,988
|Clean
|$32,499
|$34,300
|$36,508
|Average
|$31,673
|$33,416
|$35,548
|Rough
|$30,847
|$32,532
|$34,589
Estimated values
2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,488
|$36,327
|$38,585
|Clean
|$34,055
|$35,865
|$38,085
|Average
|$33,190
|$34,941
|$37,084
|Rough
|$32,324
|$34,017
|$36,083
Estimated values
2020 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,789
|$31,539
|$33,685
|Clean
|$29,415
|$31,138
|$33,248
|Average
|$28,668
|$30,335
|$32,374
|Rough
|$27,920
|$29,533
|$31,500