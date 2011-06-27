Estimated values
2015 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 7/14 (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,602
|$8,874
|$10,228
|Clean
|$7,262
|$8,486
|$9,749
|Average
|$6,580
|$7,708
|$8,791
|Rough
|$5,898
|$6,930
|$7,833
Estimated values
2015 Nissan LEAF SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,543
|$10,140
|$11,826
|Clean
|$8,160
|$9,696
|$11,272
|Average
|$7,394
|$8,807
|$10,165
|Rough
|$6,628
|$7,918
|$9,057
Estimated values
2015 Nissan LEAF S 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,772
|$8,109
|$9,515
|Clean
|$6,468
|$7,754
|$9,070
|Average
|$5,861
|$7,043
|$8,179
|Rough
|$5,254
|$6,332
|$7,287
Estimated values
2015 Nissan LEAF SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,670
|$9,106
|$10,622
|Clean
|$7,326
|$8,707
|$10,124
|Average
|$6,638
|$7,909
|$9,129
|Rough
|$5,951
|$7,110
|$8,135