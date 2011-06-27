Estimated values
2019 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,916
|$23,812
|$26,139
|Clean
|$21,521
|$23,377
|$25,652
|Average
|$20,732
|$22,507
|$24,678
|Rough
|$19,942
|$21,637
|$23,703
2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,800
|$30,916
|$33,517
|Clean
|$28,281
|$30,351
|$32,892
|Average
|$27,243
|$29,222
|$31,642
|Rough
|$26,206
|$28,093
|$30,393
2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,145
|$27,195
|$29,711
|Clean
|$24,692
|$26,698
|$29,157
|Average
|$23,786
|$25,705
|$28,050
|Rough
|$22,880
|$24,711
|$26,942
2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,555
|$29,657
|$32,241
|Clean
|$27,059
|$29,116
|$31,640
|Average
|$26,066
|$28,032
|$30,438
|Rough
|$25,073
|$26,949
|$29,236
2019 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,106
|$25,036
|$27,409
|Clean
|$22,689
|$24,579
|$26,898
|Average
|$21,857
|$23,665
|$25,876
|Rough
|$21,025
|$22,750
|$24,854
2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,902
|$25,912
|$28,382
|Clean
|$23,471
|$25,439
|$27,853
|Average
|$22,610
|$24,492
|$26,794
|Rough
|$21,749
|$23,546
|$25,736
2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,902
|$25,912
|$28,382
|Clean
|$23,471
|$25,439
|$27,853
|Average
|$22,610
|$24,492
|$26,794
|Rough
|$21,749
|$23,546
|$25,736
2019 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,069
|$24,028
|$26,434
|Clean
|$21,671
|$23,590
|$25,941
|Average
|$20,876
|$22,712
|$24,956
|Rough
|$20,081
|$21,834
|$23,970
2019 Lincoln MKZ Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,975
|$29,015
|$31,522
|Clean
|$26,489
|$28,485
|$30,934
|Average
|$25,517
|$27,425
|$29,759
|Rough
|$24,545
|$26,365
|$28,583