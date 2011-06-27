  1. Home
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Value

Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,789$50,880$54,431
Clean$46,731$49,746$53,189
Average$44,615$47,476$50,704
Rough$42,499$45,207$48,219
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,641$28,500$31,764
Clean$25,073$27,864$31,039
Average$23,938$26,593$29,589
Rough$22,803$25,322$28,139
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,555$30,128$33,070
Clean$26,945$29,456$32,315
Average$25,725$28,112$30,805
Rough$24,505$26,768$29,296
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 350e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,445$34,072$37,081
Clean$30,749$33,313$36,235
Average$29,356$31,793$34,542
Rough$27,964$30,273$32,850
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,752$40,568$43,795
Clean$36,917$39,663$42,796
Average$35,245$37,853$40,796
Rough$33,574$36,044$38,797
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,073 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,864 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
