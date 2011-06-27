Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,789
|$50,880
|$54,431
|Clean
|$46,731
|$49,746
|$53,189
|Average
|$44,615
|$47,476
|$50,704
|Rough
|$42,499
|$45,207
|$48,219
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,641
|$28,500
|$31,764
|Clean
|$25,073
|$27,864
|$31,039
|Average
|$23,938
|$26,593
|$29,589
|Rough
|$22,803
|$25,322
|$28,139
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,555
|$30,128
|$33,070
|Clean
|$26,945
|$29,456
|$32,315
|Average
|$25,725
|$28,112
|$30,805
|Rough
|$24,505
|$26,768
|$29,296
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 350e 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,445
|$34,072
|$37,081
|Clean
|$30,749
|$33,313
|$36,235
|Average
|$29,356
|$31,793
|$34,542
|Rough
|$27,964
|$30,273
|$32,850
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,752
|$40,568
|$43,795
|Clean
|$36,917
|$39,663
|$42,796
|Average
|$35,245
|$37,853
|$40,796
|Rough
|$33,574
|$36,044
|$38,797