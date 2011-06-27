Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,716
|$2,766
|$3,336
|Clean
|$1,543
|$2,486
|$2,998
|Average
|$1,197
|$1,927
|$2,321
|Rough
|$851
|$1,368
|$1,645
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,354
|$6,203
|$7,745
|Clean
|$3,016
|$5,576
|$6,959
|Average
|$2,339
|$4,322
|$5,389
|Rough
|$1,662
|$3,067
|$3,819
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,481
|$3,816
|$4,541
|Clean
|$2,230
|$3,430
|$4,080
|Average
|$1,730
|$2,659
|$3,160
|Rough
|$1,229
|$1,887
|$2,239
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,316
|$4,055
|$4,995
|Clean
|$2,083
|$3,645
|$4,489
|Average
|$1,615
|$2,825
|$3,476
|Rough
|$1,148
|$2,005
|$2,463
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,217
|$3,296
|$3,882
|Clean
|$1,993
|$2,963
|$3,489
|Average
|$1,546
|$2,296
|$2,702
|Rough
|$1,099
|$1,630
|$1,914
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE 2WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,713
|$2,800
|$3,389
|Clean
|$1,540
|$2,517
|$3,045
|Average
|$1,195
|$1,950
|$2,358
|Rough
|$849
|$1,384
|$1,671
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,385
|$4,166
|$5,132
|Clean
|$2,144
|$3,745
|$4,612
|Average
|$1,663
|$2,903
|$3,571
|Rough
|$1,182
|$2,060
|$2,531
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,995
|$5,128
|$6,283
|Clean
|$2,693
|$4,610
|$5,646
|Average
|$2,088
|$3,573
|$4,372
|Rough
|$1,484
|$2,536
|$3,098
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,771
|$5,232
|$6,564
|Clean
|$2,492
|$4,703
|$5,899
|Average
|$1,932
|$3,645
|$4,568
|Rough
|$1,373
|$2,587
|$3,237
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,576
|$4,000
|$4,772
|Clean
|$2,316
|$3,595
|$4,288
|Average
|$1,796
|$2,787
|$3,320
|Rough
|$1,276
|$1,978
|$2,353
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,760
|$4,314
|$5,156
|Clean
|$2,482
|$3,878
|$4,633
|Average
|$1,925
|$3,005
|$3,588
|Rough
|$1,368
|$2,133
|$2,542
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,805
|$4,513
|$5,439
|Clean
|$2,522
|$4,057
|$4,888
|Average
|$1,956
|$3,144
|$3,785
|Rough
|$1,390
|$2,231
|$2,682
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,629
|$4,555
|$5,597
|Clean
|$2,364
|$4,094
|$5,029
|Average
|$1,833
|$3,173
|$3,895
|Rough
|$1,303
|$2,252
|$2,760
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr Regular Cab XE 2WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,431
|$2,481
|$3,049
|Clean
|$1,287
|$2,230
|$2,740
|Average
|$998
|$1,728
|$2,122
|Rough
|$709
|$1,227
|$1,504
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,590
|$4,204
|$5,079
|Clean
|$2,329
|$3,779
|$4,564
|Average
|$1,806
|$2,929
|$3,535
|Rough
|$1,284
|$2,079
|$2,505
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,554
|$4,607
|$5,718
|Clean
|$2,297
|$4,141
|$5,138
|Average
|$1,781
|$3,210
|$3,979
|Rough
|$1,266
|$2,278
|$2,819
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,558
|$4,023
|$4,817
|Clean
|$2,300
|$3,616
|$4,329
|Average
|$1,784
|$2,803
|$3,352
|Rough
|$1,268
|$1,989
|$2,375
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,339
|$5,937
|$7,344
|Clean
|$3,002
|$5,337
|$6,599
|Average
|$2,328
|$4,136
|$5,110
|Rough
|$1,655
|$2,936
|$3,621
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr Regular Cab XE 2WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,634
|$2,952
|$3,665
|Clean
|$1,469
|$2,653
|$3,294
|Average
|$1,139
|$2,056
|$2,550
|Rough
|$810
|$1,459
|$1,807
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,530
|$3,745
|$4,403
|Clean
|$2,275
|$3,366
|$3,957
|Average
|$1,764
|$2,609
|$3,064
|Rough
|$1,254
|$1,852
|$2,171
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,115
|$5,317
|$6,509
|Clean
|$2,801
|$4,780
|$5,850
|Average
|$2,172
|$3,704
|$4,530
|Rough
|$1,544
|$2,629
|$3,210
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,381
|$3,722
|$4,449
|Clean
|$2,141
|$3,346
|$3,998
|Average
|$1,661
|$2,593
|$3,096
|Rough
|$1,180
|$1,841
|$2,194
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,595
|$4,202
|$5,073
|Clean
|$2,333
|$3,777
|$4,558
|Average
|$1,809
|$2,928
|$3,530
|Rough
|$1,286
|$2,078
|$2,501
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,505
|$4,214
|$5,140
|Clean
|$2,252
|$3,788
|$4,619
|Average
|$1,747
|$2,936
|$3,577
|Rough
|$1,242
|$2,084
|$2,534
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,978
|$3,146
|$3,779
|Clean
|$1,778
|$2,828
|$3,396
|Average
|$1,379
|$2,192
|$2,630
|Rough
|$980
|$1,556
|$1,864
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,963
|$3,087
|$3,697
|Clean
|$1,765
|$2,775
|$3,322
|Average
|$1,369
|$2,151
|$2,572
|Rough
|$973
|$1,526
|$1,823
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,589
|$2,089
|$2,362
|Clean
|$1,429
|$1,878
|$2,122
|Average
|$1,108
|$1,455
|$1,643
|Rough
|$787
|$1,033
|$1,164
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE 2WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,995
|$3,426
|$4,202
|Clean
|$1,793
|$3,079
|$3,776
|Average
|$1,391
|$2,387
|$2,924
|Rough
|$988
|$1,694
|$2,072
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,576
|$3,999
|$4,769
|Clean
|$2,316
|$3,594
|$4,286
|Average
|$1,796
|$2,786
|$3,319
|Rough
|$1,276
|$1,977
|$2,352
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,096
|$3,161
|$3,739
|Clean
|$1,885
|$2,841
|$3,360
|Average
|$1,462
|$2,202
|$2,602
|Rough
|$1,039
|$1,563
|$1,844
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,685
|$4,125
|$4,905
|Clean
|$2,414
|$3,708
|$4,408
|Average
|$1,872
|$2,874
|$3,413
|Rough
|$1,331
|$2,040
|$2,418
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,269
|$3,561
|$4,262
|Clean
|$2,041
|$3,201
|$3,830
|Average
|$1,583
|$2,481
|$2,966
|Rough
|$1,125
|$1,761
|$2,101