2001 Nissan Frontier Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,716$2,766$3,336
Clean$1,543$2,486$2,998
Average$1,197$1,927$2,321
Rough$851$1,368$1,645
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,354$6,203$7,745
Clean$3,016$5,576$6,959
Average$2,339$4,322$5,389
Rough$1,662$3,067$3,819
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,481$3,816$4,541
Clean$2,230$3,430$4,080
Average$1,730$2,659$3,160
Rough$1,229$1,887$2,239
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,316$4,055$4,995
Clean$2,083$3,645$4,489
Average$1,615$2,825$3,476
Rough$1,148$2,005$2,463
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,217$3,296$3,882
Clean$1,993$2,963$3,489
Average$1,546$2,296$2,702
Rough$1,099$1,630$1,914
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE 2WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,713$2,800$3,389
Clean$1,540$2,517$3,045
Average$1,195$1,950$2,358
Rough$849$1,384$1,671
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,385$4,166$5,132
Clean$2,144$3,745$4,612
Average$1,663$2,903$3,571
Rough$1,182$2,060$2,531
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,995$5,128$6,283
Clean$2,693$4,610$5,646
Average$2,088$3,573$4,372
Rough$1,484$2,536$3,098
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,771$5,232$6,564
Clean$2,492$4,703$5,899
Average$1,932$3,645$4,568
Rough$1,373$2,587$3,237
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,576$4,000$4,772
Clean$2,316$3,595$4,288
Average$1,796$2,787$3,320
Rough$1,276$1,978$2,353
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,760$4,314$5,156
Clean$2,482$3,878$4,633
Average$1,925$3,005$3,588
Rough$1,368$2,133$2,542
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,805$4,513$5,439
Clean$2,522$4,057$4,888
Average$1,956$3,144$3,785
Rough$1,390$2,231$2,682
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,629$4,555$5,597
Clean$2,364$4,094$5,029
Average$1,833$3,173$3,895
Rough$1,303$2,252$2,760
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr Regular Cab XE 2WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,431$2,481$3,049
Clean$1,287$2,230$2,740
Average$998$1,728$2,122
Rough$709$1,227$1,504
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,590$4,204$5,079
Clean$2,329$3,779$4,564
Average$1,806$2,929$3,535
Rough$1,284$2,079$2,505
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,554$4,607$5,718
Clean$2,297$4,141$5,138
Average$1,781$3,210$3,979
Rough$1,266$2,278$2,819
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,558$4,023$4,817
Clean$2,300$3,616$4,329
Average$1,784$2,803$3,352
Rough$1,268$1,989$2,375
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,339$5,937$7,344
Clean$3,002$5,337$6,599
Average$2,328$4,136$5,110
Rough$1,655$2,936$3,621
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr Regular Cab XE 2WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,634$2,952$3,665
Clean$1,469$2,653$3,294
Average$1,139$2,056$2,550
Rough$810$1,459$1,807
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,530$3,745$4,403
Clean$2,275$3,366$3,957
Average$1,764$2,609$3,064
Rough$1,254$1,852$2,171
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,115$5,317$6,509
Clean$2,801$4,780$5,850
Average$2,172$3,704$4,530
Rough$1,544$2,629$3,210
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,381$3,722$4,449
Clean$2,141$3,346$3,998
Average$1,661$2,593$3,096
Rough$1,180$1,841$2,194
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,595$4,202$5,073
Clean$2,333$3,777$4,558
Average$1,809$2,928$3,530
Rough$1,286$2,078$2,501
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,505$4,214$5,140
Clean$2,252$3,788$4,619
Average$1,747$2,936$3,577
Rough$1,242$2,084$2,534
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,978$3,146$3,779
Clean$1,778$2,828$3,396
Average$1,379$2,192$2,630
Rough$980$1,556$1,864
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,963$3,087$3,697
Clean$1,765$2,775$3,322
Average$1,369$2,151$2,572
Rough$973$1,526$1,823
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,589$2,089$2,362
Clean$1,429$1,878$2,122
Average$1,108$1,455$1,643
Rough$787$1,033$1,164
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE 2WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,995$3,426$4,202
Clean$1,793$3,079$3,776
Average$1,391$2,387$2,924
Rough$988$1,694$2,072
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,576$3,999$4,769
Clean$2,316$3,594$4,286
Average$1,796$2,786$3,319
Rough$1,276$1,977$2,352
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,096$3,161$3,739
Clean$1,885$2,841$3,360
Average$1,462$2,202$2,602
Rough$1,039$1,563$1,844
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,685$4,125$4,905
Clean$2,414$3,708$4,408
Average$1,872$2,874$3,413
Rough$1,331$2,040$2,418
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 2WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,269$3,561$4,262
Clean$2,041$3,201$3,830
Average$1,583$2,481$2,966
Rough$1,125$1,761$2,101
Estimated values

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,287 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,230 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,287 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,230 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,287 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,230 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Nissan Frontier ranges from $709 to $3,049, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.