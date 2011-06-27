Estimated values
2014 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,668
|$10,515
|$12,212
|Clean
|$8,312
|$10,074
|$11,675
|Average
|$7,601
|$9,190
|$10,600
|Rough
|$6,889
|$8,307
|$9,525
Estimated values
2014 MINI Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,900
|$10,918
|$12,771
|Clean
|$8,534
|$10,460
|$12,209
|Average
|$7,804
|$9,543
|$11,085
|Rough
|$7,073
|$8,625
|$9,961
Estimated values
2014 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,144
|$8,642
|$10,021
|Clean
|$6,851
|$8,279
|$9,580
|Average
|$6,264
|$7,553
|$8,698
|Rough
|$5,678
|$6,827
|$7,816
Estimated values
2014 MINI Cooper S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,336
|$12,443
|$14,380
|Clean
|$9,912
|$11,920
|$13,747
|Average
|$9,063
|$10,875
|$12,482
|Rough
|$8,215
|$9,830
|$11,216
Estimated values
2014 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,465
|$15,446
|$17,282
|Clean
|$12,913
|$14,797
|$16,522
|Average
|$11,807
|$13,499
|$15,001
|Rough
|$10,702
|$12,201
|$13,480