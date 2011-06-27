Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,463
|$5,858
|$7,292
|Clean
|$4,263
|$5,602
|$6,950
|Average
|$3,863
|$5,088
|$6,267
|Rough
|$3,463
|$4,575
|$5,584
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,059
|$5,346
|$6,667
|Clean
|$3,877
|$5,112
|$6,355
|Average
|$3,513
|$4,643
|$5,730
|Rough
|$3,149
|$4,175
|$5,106
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,800
|$6,290
|$7,821
|Clean
|$4,585
|$6,014
|$7,455
|Average
|$4,154
|$5,463
|$6,722
|Rough
|$3,724
|$4,912
|$5,990
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage Rockford Fosgate Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,777
|$6,170
|$7,604
|Clean
|$4,563
|$5,900
|$7,248
|Average
|$4,135
|$5,359
|$6,536
|Rough
|$3,707
|$4,818
|$5,824
Estimated values
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage DE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,184
|$5,528
|$6,906
|Clean
|$3,996
|$5,286
|$6,582
|Average
|$3,621
|$4,801
|$5,936
|Rough
|$3,246
|$4,317
|$5,289