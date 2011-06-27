Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKC Premiere 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,533
|$15,509
|$17,530
|Clean
|$13,136
|$15,048
|$16,990
|Average
|$12,342
|$14,126
|$15,910
|Rough
|$11,549
|$13,204
|$14,831
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,514
|$19,726
|$21,993
|Clean
|$17,000
|$19,139
|$21,316
|Average
|$15,972
|$17,966
|$19,961
|Rough
|$14,945
|$16,793
|$18,607
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKC Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,023
|$18,206
|$20,441
|Clean
|$15,553
|$17,665
|$19,812
|Average
|$14,613
|$16,582
|$18,553
|Rough
|$13,673
|$15,500
|$17,294
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKC Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,525
|$16,577
|$18,676
|Clean
|$14,099
|$16,084
|$18,101
|Average
|$13,247
|$15,099
|$16,950
|Rough
|$12,395
|$14,113
|$15,800
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKC Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,067
|$17,157
|$19,294
|Clean
|$14,625
|$16,647
|$18,700
|Average
|$13,741
|$15,627
|$17,512
|Rough
|$12,858
|$14,606
|$16,323
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,326
|$22,760
|$25,256
|Clean
|$19,730
|$22,083
|$24,478
|Average
|$18,538
|$20,730
|$22,923
|Rough
|$17,345
|$19,377
|$21,367
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,638
|$18,863
|$21,142
|Clean
|$16,150
|$18,303
|$20,491
|Average
|$15,173
|$17,181
|$19,189
|Rough
|$14,197
|$16,060
|$17,887
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,287
|$21,664
|$24,101
|Clean
|$18,721
|$21,020
|$23,359
|Average
|$17,590
|$19,732
|$21,875
|Rough
|$16,458
|$18,444
|$20,390