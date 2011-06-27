  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKC Premiere 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,533$15,509$17,530
Clean$13,136$15,048$16,990
Average$12,342$14,126$15,910
Rough$11,549$13,204$14,831
2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,514$19,726$21,993
Clean$17,000$19,139$21,316
Average$15,972$17,966$19,961
Rough$14,945$16,793$18,607
2016 Lincoln MKC Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,023$18,206$20,441
Clean$15,553$17,665$19,812
Average$14,613$16,582$18,553
Rough$13,673$15,500$17,294
2016 Lincoln MKC Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,525$16,577$18,676
Clean$14,099$16,084$18,101
Average$13,247$15,099$16,950
Rough$12,395$14,113$15,800
2016 Lincoln MKC Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,067$17,157$19,294
Clean$14,625$16,647$18,700
Average$13,741$15,627$17,512
Rough$12,858$14,606$16,323
2016 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,326$22,760$25,256
Clean$19,730$22,083$24,478
Average$18,538$20,730$22,923
Rough$17,345$19,377$21,367
2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,638$18,863$21,142
Clean$16,150$18,303$20,491
Average$15,173$17,181$19,189
Rough$14,197$16,060$17,887
2016 Lincoln MKC Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,287$21,664$24,101
Clean$18,721$21,020$23,359
Average$17,590$19,732$21,875
Rough$16,458$18,444$20,390
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Lincoln MKC on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Lincoln MKC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,136 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,048 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Lincoln MKC. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Lincoln MKC and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Lincoln MKC ranges from $11,549 to $17,530, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Lincoln MKC is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.