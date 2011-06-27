Estimated values
2012 Nissan GT-R Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,240
|$47,201
|$51,585
|Clean
|$40,033
|$44,767
|$48,768
|Average
|$35,618
|$39,901
|$43,133
|Rough
|$31,203
|$35,034
|$37,499
Estimated values
2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,205
|$54,984
|$60,091
|Clean
|$46,634
|$52,150
|$56,809
|Average
|$41,491
|$46,481
|$50,246
|Rough
|$36,348
|$40,812
|$43,682