Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKZ Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,996
|$20,447
|$22,931
|Clean
|$17,306
|$19,651
|$22,019
|Average
|$15,927
|$18,060
|$20,194
|Rough
|$14,548
|$16,469
|$18,369
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,238
|$15,282
|$17,353
|Clean
|$12,731
|$14,687
|$16,662
|Average
|$11,716
|$13,498
|$15,281
|Rough
|$10,702
|$12,309
|$13,900
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKZ Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,277
|$19,680
|$22,114
|Clean
|$16,615
|$18,914
|$21,234
|Average
|$15,291
|$17,383
|$19,474
|Rough
|$13,967
|$15,851
|$17,714
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKZ Black Label Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,277
|$19,680
|$22,114
|Clean
|$16,615
|$18,914
|$21,234
|Average
|$15,291
|$17,383
|$19,474
|Rough
|$13,967
|$15,851
|$17,714
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,934
|$16,038
|$18,169
|Clean
|$13,400
|$15,414
|$17,446
|Average
|$12,332
|$14,166
|$16,000
|Rough
|$11,265
|$12,918
|$14,554
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,330
|$15,427
|$17,549
|Clean
|$12,820
|$14,826
|$16,850
|Average
|$11,798
|$13,626
|$15,454
|Rough
|$10,777
|$12,425
|$14,057