Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,748
|$7,534
|$9,133
|Clean
|$4,334
|$6,882
|$8,320
|Average
|$3,505
|$5,578
|$6,695
|Rough
|$2,677
|$4,275
|$5,070
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,961
|$7,859
|$9,522
|Clean
|$4,528
|$7,179
|$8,675
|Average
|$3,663
|$5,819
|$6,981
|Rough
|$2,797
|$4,459
|$5,286
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,230
|$6,880
|$8,398
|Clean
|$3,861
|$6,285
|$7,651
|Average
|$3,123
|$5,095
|$6,157
|Rough
|$2,384
|$3,904
|$4,662
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,133
|$6,376
|$7,669
|Clean
|$3,772
|$5,825
|$6,986
|Average
|$3,051
|$4,721
|$5,622
|Rough
|$2,330
|$3,618
|$4,257
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,332
|$6,760
|$8,156
|Clean
|$3,954
|$6,175
|$7,430
|Average
|$3,198
|$5,005
|$5,979
|Rough
|$2,442
|$3,836
|$4,528
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,042
|$6,314
|$7,621
|Clean
|$3,689
|$5,768
|$6,943
|Average
|$2,984
|$4,675
|$5,587
|Rough
|$2,279
|$3,583
|$4,231
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,188
|$6,553
|$7,914
|Clean
|$3,823
|$5,986
|$7,209
|Average
|$3,092
|$4,852
|$5,801
|Rough
|$2,361
|$3,718
|$4,393
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,084
|$6,397
|$7,727
|Clean
|$3,727
|$5,843
|$7,039
|Average
|$3,015
|$4,737
|$5,664
|Rough
|$2,302
|$3,630
|$4,289
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata SV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,675
|$5,674
|$6,825
|Clean
|$3,354
|$5,184
|$6,218
|Average
|$2,713
|$4,202
|$5,004
|Rough
|$2,071
|$3,220
|$3,789
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,415
|$6,878
|$8,294
|Clean
|$4,030
|$6,283
|$7,556
|Average
|$3,259
|$5,093
|$6,080
|Rough
|$2,489
|$3,903
|$4,604
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,684
|$7,081
|$8,466
|Clean
|$4,275
|$6,469
|$7,712
|Average
|$3,458
|$5,243
|$6,206
|Rough
|$2,640
|$4,018
|$4,700
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,203
|$6,575
|$7,939
|Clean
|$3,837
|$6,006
|$7,233
|Average
|$3,103
|$4,868
|$5,820
|Rough
|$2,369
|$3,731
|$4,407