2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,748$7,534$9,133
Clean$4,334$6,882$8,320
Average$3,505$5,578$6,695
Rough$2,677$4,275$5,070
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,961$7,859$9,522
Clean$4,528$7,179$8,675
Average$3,663$5,819$6,981
Rough$2,797$4,459$5,286
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,230$6,880$8,398
Clean$3,861$6,285$7,651
Average$3,123$5,095$6,157
Rough$2,384$3,904$4,662
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,133$6,376$7,669
Clean$3,772$5,825$6,986
Average$3,051$4,721$5,622
Rough$2,330$3,618$4,257
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,332$6,760$8,156
Clean$3,954$6,175$7,430
Average$3,198$5,005$5,979
Rough$2,442$3,836$4,528
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,042$6,314$7,621
Clean$3,689$5,768$6,943
Average$2,984$4,675$5,587
Rough$2,279$3,583$4,231
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,188$6,553$7,914
Clean$3,823$5,986$7,209
Average$3,092$4,852$5,801
Rough$2,361$3,718$4,393
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,084$6,397$7,727
Clean$3,727$5,843$7,039
Average$3,015$4,737$5,664
Rough$2,302$3,630$4,289
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata SV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,675$5,674$6,825
Clean$3,354$5,184$6,218
Average$2,713$4,202$5,004
Rough$2,071$3,220$3,789
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,415$6,878$8,294
Clean$4,030$6,283$7,556
Average$3,259$5,093$6,080
Rough$2,489$3,903$4,604
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible w/Power Hard Top (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,684$7,081$8,466
Clean$4,275$6,469$7,712
Average$3,458$5,243$6,206
Rough$2,640$4,018$4,700
Estimated values
2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,203$6,575$7,939
Clean$3,837$6,006$7,233
Average$3,103$4,868$5,820
Rough$2,369$3,731$4,407
Sell my 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,354 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,184 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda MX-5 Miata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,354 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,184 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,354 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,184 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata ranges from $2,071 to $6,825, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.