Estimated values
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,625
|$17,176
|$19,146
|Clean
|$15,342
|$16,870
|$18,787
|Average
|$14,775
|$16,256
|$18,069
|Rough
|$14,208
|$15,643
|$17,351
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,853
|$16,369
|$18,291
|Clean
|$14,583
|$16,076
|$17,948
|Average
|$14,044
|$15,492
|$17,261
|Rough
|$13,506
|$14,908
|$16,575
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,534
|$19,094
|$21,083
|Clean
|$17,216
|$18,754
|$20,687
|Average
|$16,580
|$18,072
|$19,897
|Rough
|$15,944
|$17,390
|$19,106
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,957
|$18,568
|$20,614
|Clean
|$16,650
|$18,236
|$20,228
|Average
|$16,035
|$17,573
|$19,454
|Rough
|$15,420
|$16,910
|$18,681