2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,625$17,176$19,146
Clean$15,342$16,870$18,787
Average$14,775$16,256$18,069
Rough$14,208$15,643$17,351
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,853$16,369$18,291
Clean$14,583$16,076$17,948
Average$14,044$15,492$17,261
Rough$13,506$14,908$16,575
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,534$19,094$21,083
Clean$17,216$18,754$20,687
Average$16,580$18,072$19,897
Rough$15,944$17,390$19,106
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,957$18,568$20,614
Clean$16,650$18,236$20,228
Average$16,035$17,573$19,454
Rough$15,420$16,910$18,681
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,342 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,870 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
