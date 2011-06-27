Estimated values
1998 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,440
|$1,922
|$2,157
|Clean
|$1,291
|$1,724
|$1,941
|Average
|$993
|$1,326
|$1,507
|Rough
|$695
|$929
|$1,074
Estimated values
1998 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,780
|$2,320
|$2,581
|Clean
|$1,595
|$2,081
|$2,321
|Average
|$1,227
|$1,601
|$1,803
|Rough
|$859
|$1,122
|$1,285
Estimated values
1998 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,695
|$2,211
|$2,460
|Clean
|$1,519
|$1,982
|$2,213
|Average
|$1,169
|$1,526
|$1,719
|Rough
|$818
|$1,069
|$1,225
Estimated values
1998 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,839
|$2,420
|$2,701
|Clean
|$1,649
|$2,170
|$2,430
|Average
|$1,268
|$1,670
|$1,887
|Rough
|$887
|$1,170
|$1,344
Estimated values
1998 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,584
|$2,092
|$2,336
|Clean
|$1,420
|$1,875
|$2,102
|Average
|$1,092
|$1,443
|$1,632
|Rough
|$764
|$1,011
|$1,163