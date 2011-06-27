Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$956
|$1,350
|$1,561
|Clean
|$854
|$1,207
|$1,396
|Average
|$651
|$921
|$1,066
|Rough
|$448
|$634
|$736
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Pickup S 2.6 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$985
|$1,390
|$1,608
|Clean
|$881
|$1,243
|$1,438
|Average
|$671
|$948
|$1,098
|Rough
|$462
|$653
|$758
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$887
|$1,261
|$1,462
|Clean
|$793
|$1,127
|$1,308
|Average
|$605
|$860
|$999
|Rough
|$416
|$593
|$689
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,079
|$1,505
|$1,733
|Clean
|$964
|$1,345
|$1,550
|Average
|$735
|$1,026
|$1,183
|Rough
|$506
|$707
|$817
Estimated values
1993 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,023
|$1,435
|$1,656
|Clean
|$915
|$1,283
|$1,481
|Average
|$697
|$979
|$1,131
|Rough
|$480
|$674
|$781