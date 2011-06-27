Estimated values
2006 Isuzu i-Series i-350 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,246
|$3,565
|$3,751
|Clean
|$2,988
|$3,278
|$3,444
|Average
|$2,474
|$2,705
|$2,830
|Rough
|$1,960
|$2,131
|$2,216
Estimated values
2006 Isuzu i-Series i-280 S 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,528
|$2,830
|$3,005
|Clean
|$2,327
|$2,603
|$2,759
|Average
|$1,927
|$2,148
|$2,267
|Rough
|$1,526
|$1,692
|$1,775
Estimated values
2006 Isuzu i-Series i-280 LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,677
|$2,954
|$3,116
|Clean
|$2,465
|$2,717
|$2,861
|Average
|$2,041
|$2,241
|$2,350
|Rough
|$1,616
|$1,766
|$1,840