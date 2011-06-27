Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$982
|$1,399
|$1,623
|Clean
|$878
|$1,251
|$1,451
|Average
|$669
|$954
|$1,108
|Rough
|$460
|$657
|$765
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$911
|$1,309
|$1,521
|Clean
|$815
|$1,170
|$1,360
|Average
|$621
|$892
|$1,039
|Rough
|$427
|$615
|$717
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$812
|$1,178
|$1,375
|Clean
|$725
|$1,053
|$1,230
|Average
|$553
|$803
|$939
|Rough
|$380
|$553
|$648
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Pickup S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$867
|$1,270
|$1,488
|Clean
|$774
|$1,136
|$1,330
|Average
|$590
|$866
|$1,016
|Rough
|$406
|$597
|$701
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Pickup LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,040
|$1,473
|$1,705
|Clean
|$930
|$1,317
|$1,525
|Average
|$709
|$1,004
|$1,164
|Rough
|$488
|$692
|$804
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Pickup LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,161
|$1,627
|$1,877
|Clean
|$1,038
|$1,454
|$1,678
|Average
|$791
|$1,109
|$1,282
|Rough
|$544
|$765
|$885
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Pickup S One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.6L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$921
|$1,321
|$1,536
|Clean
|$824
|$1,181
|$1,373
|Average
|$628
|$901
|$1,049
|Rough
|$432
|$621
|$724