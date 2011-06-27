Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Trooper LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$936
|$1,433
|$1,680
|Clean
|$839
|$1,284
|$1,510
|Average
|$644
|$987
|$1,172
|Rough
|$450
|$690
|$833
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Trooper XS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$868
|$1,339
|$1,574
|Clean
|$778
|$1,201
|$1,415
|Average
|$597
|$923
|$1,098
|Rough
|$417
|$645
|$781
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Trooper S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$819
|$1,269
|$1,494
|Clean
|$734
|$1,137
|$1,343
|Average
|$563
|$874
|$1,042
|Rough
|$393
|$611
|$741
Estimated values
1991 Isuzu Trooper SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$873
|$1,345
|$1,581
|Clean
|$782
|$1,206
|$1,422
|Average
|$601
|$927
|$1,103
|Rough
|$419
|$648
|$785