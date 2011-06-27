  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI M M56 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,954$19,332$22,122
Clean$14,918$18,081$20,685
Average$12,847$15,578$17,813
Rough$10,776$13,075$14,941
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI M M35h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,985$14,253$16,128
Clean$11,207$13,331$15,081
Average$9,651$11,485$12,987
Rough$8,095$9,640$10,893
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI M M56x 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,616$15,440$16,952
Clean$12,732$14,441$15,851
Average$10,965$12,442$13,650
Rough$9,197$10,442$11,449
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI M M37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,310$15,976$18,176
Clean$12,446$14,941$16,996
Average$10,718$12,873$14,636
Rough$8,991$10,805$12,276
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI M M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,953$15,914$18,357
Clean$12,112$14,884$17,165
Average$10,431$12,824$14,782
Rough$8,749$10,763$12,398
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 INFINITI M on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 INFINITI M with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,112 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,884 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 INFINITI M. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 INFINITI M and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 INFINITI M ranges from $8,749 to $18,357, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 INFINITI M is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.