Estimated values
2013 INFINITI M M56 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,954
|$19,332
|$22,122
|Clean
|$14,918
|$18,081
|$20,685
|Average
|$12,847
|$15,578
|$17,813
|Rough
|$10,776
|$13,075
|$14,941
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI M M35h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,985
|$14,253
|$16,128
|Clean
|$11,207
|$13,331
|$15,081
|Average
|$9,651
|$11,485
|$12,987
|Rough
|$8,095
|$9,640
|$10,893
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI M M56x 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,616
|$15,440
|$16,952
|Clean
|$12,732
|$14,441
|$15,851
|Average
|$10,965
|$12,442
|$13,650
|Rough
|$9,197
|$10,442
|$11,449
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI M M37x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,310
|$15,976
|$18,176
|Clean
|$12,446
|$14,941
|$16,996
|Average
|$10,718
|$12,873
|$14,636
|Rough
|$8,991
|$10,805
|$12,276
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI M M37 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,953
|$15,914
|$18,357
|Clean
|$12,112
|$14,884
|$17,165
|Average
|$10,431
|$12,824
|$14,782
|Rough
|$8,749
|$10,763
|$12,398