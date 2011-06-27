Estimated values
2005 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,179
|$3,069
|$3,558
|Clean
|$1,948
|$2,747
|$3,185
|Average
|$1,487
|$2,105
|$2,438
|Rough
|$1,026
|$1,463
|$1,691
Estimated values
2005 Jaguar S-Type R 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,085
|$5,383
|$6,101
|Clean
|$3,653
|$4,819
|$5,460
|Average
|$2,789
|$3,693
|$4,180
|Rough
|$1,924
|$2,566
|$2,899
Estimated values
2005 Jaguar S-Type 4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,449
|$3,473
|$4,037
|Clean
|$2,190
|$3,109
|$3,614
|Average
|$1,672
|$2,382
|$2,766
|Rough
|$1,154
|$1,655
|$1,919