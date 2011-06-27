Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,255
|$19,768
|$22,408
|Clean
|$16,711
|$19,137
|$21,677
|Average
|$15,624
|$17,873
|$20,214
|Rough
|$14,536
|$16,609
|$18,751
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,488
|$23,502
|$26,667
|Clean
|$19,843
|$22,750
|$25,796
|Average
|$18,551
|$21,248
|$24,055
|Rough
|$17,260
|$19,746
|$22,314
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,697
|$26,692
|$29,840
|Clean
|$22,950
|$25,839
|$28,866
|Average
|$21,457
|$24,132
|$26,918
|Rough
|$19,963
|$22,426
|$24,970
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,984
|$19,343
|$21,822
|Clean
|$16,449
|$18,725
|$21,110
|Average
|$15,379
|$17,488
|$19,685
|Rough
|$14,308
|$16,252
|$18,261
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,694
|$20,356
|$23,152
|Clean
|$17,137
|$19,705
|$22,396
|Average
|$16,022
|$18,404
|$20,885
|Rough
|$14,906
|$17,102
|$19,373
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,979
|$21,652
|$24,461
|Clean
|$18,381
|$20,960
|$23,662
|Average
|$17,184
|$19,575
|$22,065
|Rough
|$15,988
|$18,191
|$20,469
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,478
|$24,574
|$27,827
|Clean
|$20,801
|$23,789
|$26,919
|Average
|$19,447
|$22,218
|$25,102
|Rough
|$18,093
|$20,647
|$23,285
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,481
|$25,386
|$28,439
|Clean
|$21,773
|$24,575
|$27,511
|Average
|$20,356
|$22,952
|$25,654
|Rough
|$18,939
|$21,329
|$23,797
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 25t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,094
|$18,496
|$21,020
|Clean
|$15,586
|$17,905
|$20,334
|Average
|$14,572
|$16,722
|$18,962
|Rough
|$13,558
|$15,540
|$17,589
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,794
|$20,433
|$23,205
|Clean
|$17,234
|$19,780
|$22,447
|Average
|$16,112
|$18,473
|$20,933
|Rough
|$14,991
|$17,167
|$19,418
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,119
|$22,939
|$25,901
|Clean
|$19,485
|$22,206
|$25,056
|Average
|$18,217
|$20,739
|$23,365
|Rough
|$16,949
|$19,273
|$21,674
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,331
|$24,161
|$27,136
|Clean
|$20,659
|$23,389
|$26,251
|Average
|$19,315
|$21,844
|$24,479
|Rough
|$17,970
|$20,300
|$22,708
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,964
|$25,683
|$28,544
|Clean
|$22,240
|$24,862
|$27,612
|Average
|$20,793
|$23,220
|$25,749
|Rough
|$19,346
|$21,578
|$23,885
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,987
|$21,733
|$24,618
|Clean
|$18,389
|$21,038
|$23,815
|Average
|$17,192
|$19,649
|$22,208
|Rough
|$15,996
|$18,260
|$20,600
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,760
|$21,566
|$24,514
|Clean
|$18,169
|$20,876
|$23,713
|Average
|$16,986
|$19,498
|$22,113
|Rough
|$15,804
|$18,119
|$20,513
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,011
|$22,565
|$25,250
|Clean
|$19,380
|$21,843
|$24,426
|Average
|$18,119
|$20,401
|$22,778
|Rough
|$16,858
|$18,958
|$21,129
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,739
|$23,579
|$26,562
|Clean
|$20,086
|$22,825
|$25,695
|Average
|$18,779
|$21,318
|$23,961
|Rough
|$17,472
|$19,810
|$22,227