2017 Jaguar XE Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,255$19,768$22,408
Clean$16,711$19,137$21,677
Average$15,624$17,873$20,214
Rough$14,536$16,609$18,751
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,488$23,502$26,667
Clean$19,843$22,750$25,796
Average$18,551$21,248$24,055
Rough$17,260$19,746$22,314
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,697$26,692$29,840
Clean$22,950$25,839$28,866
Average$21,457$24,132$26,918
Rough$19,963$22,426$24,970
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,984$19,343$21,822
Clean$16,449$18,725$21,110
Average$15,379$17,488$19,685
Rough$14,308$16,252$18,261
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,694$20,356$23,152
Clean$17,137$19,705$22,396
Average$16,022$18,404$20,885
Rough$14,906$17,102$19,373
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,979$21,652$24,461
Clean$18,381$20,960$23,662
Average$17,184$19,575$22,065
Rough$15,988$18,191$20,469
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,478$24,574$27,827
Clean$20,801$23,789$26,919
Average$19,447$22,218$25,102
Rough$18,093$20,647$23,285
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,481$25,386$28,439
Clean$21,773$24,575$27,511
Average$20,356$22,952$25,654
Rough$18,939$21,329$23,797
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 25t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,094$18,496$21,020
Clean$15,586$17,905$20,334
Average$14,572$16,722$18,962
Rough$13,558$15,540$17,589
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,794$20,433$23,205
Clean$17,234$19,780$22,447
Average$16,112$18,473$20,933
Rough$14,991$17,167$19,418
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,119$22,939$25,901
Clean$19,485$22,206$25,056
Average$18,217$20,739$23,365
Rough$16,949$19,273$21,674
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,331$24,161$27,136
Clean$20,659$23,389$26,251
Average$19,315$21,844$24,479
Rough$17,970$20,300$22,708
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,964$25,683$28,544
Clean$22,240$24,862$27,612
Average$20,793$23,220$25,749
Rough$19,346$21,578$23,885
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,987$21,733$24,618
Clean$18,389$21,038$23,815
Average$17,192$19,649$22,208
Rough$15,996$18,260$20,600
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,760$21,566$24,514
Clean$18,169$20,876$23,713
Average$16,986$19,498$22,113
Rough$15,804$18,119$20,513
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,011$22,565$25,250
Clean$19,380$21,843$24,426
Average$18,119$20,401$22,778
Rough$16,858$18,958$21,129
Estimated values
2017 Jaguar XE 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,739$23,579$26,562
Clean$20,086$22,825$25,695
Average$18,779$21,318$23,961
Rough$17,472$19,810$22,227
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Jaguar XE on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jaguar XE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,586 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,905 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar XE is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jaguar XE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,586 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,905 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Jaguar XE, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Jaguar XE with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,586 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,905 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Jaguar XE. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Jaguar XE and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Jaguar XE ranges from $13,558 to $21,020, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Jaguar XE is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.