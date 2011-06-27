Estimated values
1995 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,422
|$1,997
|$2,280
|Clean
|$1,275
|$1,790
|$2,050
|Average
|$979
|$1,376
|$1,591
|Rough
|$683
|$961
|$1,131
Estimated values
1995 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,231
|$1,739
|$1,988
|Clean
|$1,103
|$1,558
|$1,787
|Average
|$847
|$1,198
|$1,387
|Rough
|$591
|$837
|$986
Estimated values
1995 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,461
|$2,037
|$2,319
|Clean
|$1,309
|$1,826
|$2,085
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,403
|$1,618
|Rough
|$702
|$981
|$1,151
Estimated values
1995 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,122
|$1,610
|$1,851
|Clean
|$1,005
|$1,443
|$1,664
|Average
|$772
|$1,109
|$1,291
|Rough
|$539
|$775
|$918
Estimated values
1995 Isuzu Rodeo S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,301
|$1,842
|$2,106
|Clean
|$1,165
|$1,651
|$1,894
|Average
|$895
|$1,268
|$1,470
|Rough
|$625
|$886
|$1,045