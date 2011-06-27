Estimated values
2003 Jaguar S-Type V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,125
|$3,130
|$3,682
|Clean
|$1,887
|$2,783
|$3,274
|Average
|$1,410
|$2,091
|$2,458
|Rough
|$932
|$1,398
|$1,641
Estimated values
2003 Jaguar S-Type V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,376
|$3,526
|$4,159
|Clean
|$2,109
|$3,136
|$3,698
|Average
|$1,576
|$2,355
|$2,776
|Rough
|$1,042
|$1,575
|$1,854
Estimated values
2003 Jaguar S-Type R 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,214
|$3,943
|$4,354
|Clean
|$2,853
|$3,507
|$3,871
|Average
|$2,132
|$2,634
|$2,906
|Rough
|$1,410
|$1,761
|$1,940