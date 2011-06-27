  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Jaguar S-Type V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,125$3,130$3,682
Clean$1,887$2,783$3,274
Average$1,410$2,091$2,458
Rough$932$1,398$1,641
Sell my 2003 Jaguar S-Type with Edmunds
Estimated values
2003 Jaguar S-Type V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,376$3,526$4,159
Clean$2,109$3,136$3,698
Average$1,576$2,355$2,776
Rough$1,042$1,575$1,854
Sell my 2003 Jaguar S-Type with Edmunds
Estimated values
2003 Jaguar S-Type R 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,214$3,943$4,354
Clean$2,853$3,507$3,871
Average$2,132$2,634$2,906
Rough$1,410$1,761$1,940
Sell my 2003 Jaguar S-Type with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Jaguar S-Type on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Jaguar S-Type with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,887 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,783 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Jaguar S-Type. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Jaguar S-Type and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Jaguar S-Type ranges from $932 to $3,682, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
