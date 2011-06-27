Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,393
|$24,215
|$27,856
|Clean
|$19,534
|$23,211
|$26,638
|Average
|$17,817
|$21,201
|$24,202
|Rough
|$16,100
|$19,191
|$21,766
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,717
|$23,350
|$26,813
|Clean
|$18,887
|$22,381
|$25,640
|Average
|$17,227
|$20,443
|$23,296
|Rough
|$15,567
|$18,505
|$20,951
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XJ XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,113
|$27,325
|$28,667
|Clean
|$25,014
|$26,191
|$27,414
|Average
|$22,815
|$23,923
|$24,907
|Rough
|$20,617
|$21,655
|$22,400
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XJ Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,679
|$26,863
|$30,850
|Clean
|$21,724
|$25,748
|$29,501
|Average
|$19,815
|$23,519
|$26,804
|Rough
|$17,905
|$21,289
|$24,106
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,096
|$34,561
|$38,873
|Clean
|$28,829
|$33,126
|$37,173
|Average
|$26,295
|$30,258
|$33,774
|Rough
|$23,761
|$27,390
|$30,375
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,295
|$20,514
|$23,580
|Clean
|$16,567
|$19,663
|$22,549
|Average
|$15,110
|$17,960
|$20,487
|Rough
|$13,654
|$16,257
|$18,425
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,207
|$27,488
|$31,568
|Clean
|$22,230
|$26,348
|$30,188
|Average
|$20,276
|$24,066
|$27,428
|Rough
|$18,322
|$21,785
|$24,667
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,649
|$22,299
|$25,767
|Clean
|$17,864
|$21,374
|$24,640
|Average
|$16,294
|$19,523
|$22,387
|Rough
|$14,724
|$17,672
|$20,134