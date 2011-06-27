  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,393$24,215$27,856
Clean$19,534$23,211$26,638
Average$17,817$21,201$24,202
Rough$16,100$19,191$21,766
2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Outstanding$19,717$23,350$26,813
Clean$18,887$22,381$25,640
Average$17,227$20,443$23,296
Rough$15,567$18,505$20,951
2014 Jaguar XJ XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Outstanding$26,113$27,325$28,667
Clean$25,014$26,191$27,414
Average$22,815$23,923$24,907
Rough$20,617$21,655$22,400
2014 Jaguar XJ Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Outstanding$22,679$26,863$30,850
Clean$21,724$25,748$29,501
Average$19,815$23,519$26,804
Rough$17,905$21,289$24,106
2014 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Outstanding$30,096$34,561$38,873
Clean$28,829$33,126$37,173
Average$26,295$30,258$33,774
Rough$23,761$27,390$30,375
2014 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Outstanding$17,295$20,514$23,580
Clean$16,567$19,663$22,549
Average$15,110$17,960$20,487
Rough$13,654$16,257$18,425
2014 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Outstanding$23,207$27,488$31,568
Clean$22,230$26,348$30,188
Average$20,276$24,066$27,428
Rough$18,322$21,785$24,667
2014 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Outstanding$18,649$22,299$25,767
Clean$17,864$21,374$24,640
Average$16,294$19,523$22,387
Rough$14,724$17,672$20,134
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Jaguar XJ on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Jaguar XJ with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,567 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,663 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar XJ is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Jaguar XJ with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,567 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,663 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Jaguar XJ, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Jaguar XJ with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,567 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,663 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Jaguar XJ. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Jaguar XJ and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Jaguar XJ ranges from $13,654 to $23,580, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Jaguar XJ is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.