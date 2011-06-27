  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX30
  4. Used 2017 INFINITI QX30
  5. Appraisal value

2017 INFINITI QX30 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX30 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,313$19,397$21,605
Clean$16,858$18,882$21,015
Average$15,947$17,852$19,835
Rough$15,037$16,822$18,655
Sell my 2017 INFINITI QX30 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI QX30 near you
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX30 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,607$18,624$20,762
Clean$16,171$18,130$20,195
Average$15,298$17,141$19,061
Rough$14,425$16,152$17,927
Sell my 2017 INFINITI QX30 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI QX30 near you
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium w/Prod. End 11/16 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,888$22,053$24,350
Clean$19,366$21,468$23,685
Average$18,320$20,297$22,355
Rough$17,274$19,126$21,025
Sell my 2017 INFINITI QX30 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI QX30 near you
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX30 Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,399$22,611$24,960
Clean$19,863$22,011$24,278
Average$18,791$20,811$22,915
Rough$17,718$19,610$21,551
Sell my 2017 INFINITI QX30 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI QX30 near you
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX30 w/Prod. End 11/16 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,739$19,008$21,410
Clean$16,299$18,504$20,825
Average$15,419$17,495$19,655
Rough$14,539$16,485$18,486
Sell my 2017 INFINITI QX30 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI QX30 near you
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX30 Luxury w/Prod. End 11/16 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,261$20,392$22,651
Clean$17,781$19,851$22,033
Average$16,821$18,768$20,795
Rough$15,861$17,686$19,558
Sell my 2017 INFINITI QX30 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI QX30 near you
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX30 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,382$20,571$22,891
Clean$17,899$20,025$22,266
Average$16,932$18,933$21,015
Rough$15,966$17,840$19,765
Sell my 2017 INFINITI QX30 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI QX30 near you
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX30 Sport w/Prod. End 11/16 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,027$22,065$24,231
Clean$19,500$21,479$23,569
Average$18,447$20,308$22,246
Rough$17,395$19,136$20,922
Sell my 2017 INFINITI QX30 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI QX30 near you
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,911$22,119$24,463
Clean$19,387$21,532$23,795
Average$18,341$20,357$22,458
Rough$17,294$19,183$21,122
Sell my 2017 INFINITI QX30 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI QX30 near you
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX30 Luxury w/Prod. End 11/16 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,511$18,214$20,022
Clean$16,077$17,731$19,475
Average$15,209$16,764$18,382
Rough$14,341$15,797$17,288
Sell my 2017 INFINITI QX30 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI QX30 near you
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,589$20,809$23,161
Clean$18,101$20,256$22,528
Average$17,123$19,152$21,263
Rough$16,146$18,047$19,998
Sell my 2017 INFINITI QX30 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI QX30 near you
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium w/Prod. End 11/16 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,469$20,494$22,642
Clean$17,983$19,950$22,024
Average$17,012$18,862$20,787
Rough$16,041$17,774$19,550
Sell my 2017 INFINITI QX30 with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI QX30 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 INFINITI QX30 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 INFINITI QX30 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,299 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,504 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI QX30 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 INFINITI QX30 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,299 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,504 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 INFINITI QX30, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 INFINITI QX30 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,299 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,504 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 INFINITI QX30. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 INFINITI QX30 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 INFINITI QX30 ranges from $14,539 to $21,410, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 INFINITI QX30 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.