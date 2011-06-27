Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport Soft Top 2WD 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,493
|$1,928
|$2,146
|Clean
|$1,340
|$1,730
|$1,929
|Average
|$1,033
|$1,333
|$1,494
|Rough
|$726
|$935
|$1,060
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport Hard Top 2WD 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,478
|$1,922
|$2,146
|Clean
|$1,326
|$1,724
|$1,929
|Average
|$1,023
|$1,329
|$1,494
|Rough
|$719
|$933
|$1,060
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport Soft Top 2WD 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,436
|$1,871
|$2,090
|Clean
|$1,288
|$1,678
|$1,878
|Average
|$993
|$1,293
|$1,455
|Rough
|$698
|$907
|$1,032
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport V6 Soft Top 2WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,572
|$2,019
|$2,243
|Clean
|$1,410
|$1,811
|$2,016
|Average
|$1,087
|$1,395
|$1,562
|Rough
|$764
|$979
|$1,108
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport Hard Top 2WD 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,421
|$1,843
|$2,056
|Clean
|$1,275
|$1,653
|$1,848
|Average
|$983
|$1,274
|$1,431
|Rough
|$691
|$894
|$1,015
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport V6 Hard Top 2WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,583
|$2,033
|$2,259
|Clean
|$1,420
|$1,823
|$2,030
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,405
|$1,573
|Rough
|$770
|$986
|$1,116
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport V6 Hard Top 4WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,665
|$2,130
|$2,363
|Clean
|$1,494
|$1,911
|$2,124
|Average
|$1,151
|$1,472
|$1,646
|Rough
|$809
|$1,033
|$1,167
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport V6 Soft Top 4WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,683
|$2,148
|$2,380
|Clean
|$1,510
|$1,927
|$2,140
|Average
|$1,164
|$1,484
|$1,658
|Rough
|$818
|$1,042
|$1,176
Estimated values
2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport V6 Soft Top 4WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,636
|$2,094
|$2,322
|Clean
|$1,468
|$1,878
|$2,087
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,447
|$1,617
|Rough
|$795
|$1,016
|$1,147