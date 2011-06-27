  1. Home
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,559$2,640$3,233
Clean$1,371$2,328$2,851
Average$996$1,704$2,086
Rough$620$1,080$1,322
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,486$2,457$2,989
Clean$1,307$2,166$2,635
Average$949$1,585$1,929
Rough$591$1,005$1,222
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry SE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,247$1,849$2,182
Clean$1,097$1,631$1,924
Average$797$1,193$1,408
Rough$496$756$892
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,450$2,321$2,800
Clean$1,276$2,047$2,469
Average$926$1,498$1,807
Rough$577$949$1,145
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry LE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,371$2,228$2,698
Clean$1,206$1,964$2,379
Average$876$1,438$1,741
Rough$546$911$1,103
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,410$2,377$2,906
Clean$1,240$2,096$2,562
Average$901$1,534$1,876
Rough$561$972$1,189
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,150$1,914$2,334
Clean$1,012$1,688$2,058
Average$735$1,235$1,506
Rough$458$783$955
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,380$2,355$2,888
Clean$1,214$2,076$2,547
Average$881$1,520$1,864
Rough$549$963$1,181
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,256$2,071$2,519
Clean$1,105$1,826$2,221
Average$802$1,337$1,626
Rough$500$847$1,030
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,553$2,444$2,933
Clean$1,366$2,155$2,586
Average$992$1,577$1,893
Rough$618$999$1,199
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,317$2,130$2,575
Clean$1,159$1,878$2,271
Average$841$1,375$1,662
Rough$524$871$1,053
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,280$2,206$2,712
Clean$1,126$1,945$2,392
Average$818$1,423$1,751
Rough$509$902$1,109
