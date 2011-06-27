Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,559
|$2,640
|$3,233
|Clean
|$1,371
|$2,328
|$2,851
|Average
|$996
|$1,704
|$2,086
|Rough
|$620
|$1,080
|$1,322
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$2,457
|$2,989
|Clean
|$1,307
|$2,166
|$2,635
|Average
|$949
|$1,585
|$1,929
|Rough
|$591
|$1,005
|$1,222
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry SE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,247
|$1,849
|$2,182
|Clean
|$1,097
|$1,631
|$1,924
|Average
|$797
|$1,193
|$1,408
|Rough
|$496
|$756
|$892
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,450
|$2,321
|$2,800
|Clean
|$1,276
|$2,047
|$2,469
|Average
|$926
|$1,498
|$1,807
|Rough
|$577
|$949
|$1,145
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry LE V6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,371
|$2,228
|$2,698
|Clean
|$1,206
|$1,964
|$2,379
|Average
|$876
|$1,438
|$1,741
|Rough
|$546
|$911
|$1,103
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,410
|$2,377
|$2,906
|Clean
|$1,240
|$2,096
|$2,562
|Average
|$901
|$1,534
|$1,876
|Rough
|$561
|$972
|$1,189
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,150
|$1,914
|$2,334
|Clean
|$1,012
|$1,688
|$2,058
|Average
|$735
|$1,235
|$1,506
|Rough
|$458
|$783
|$955
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,380
|$2,355
|$2,888
|Clean
|$1,214
|$2,076
|$2,547
|Average
|$881
|$1,520
|$1,864
|Rough
|$549
|$963
|$1,181
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,256
|$2,071
|$2,519
|Clean
|$1,105
|$1,826
|$2,221
|Average
|$802
|$1,337
|$1,626
|Rough
|$500
|$847
|$1,030
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,553
|$2,444
|$2,933
|Clean
|$1,366
|$2,155
|$2,586
|Average
|$992
|$1,577
|$1,893
|Rough
|$618
|$999
|$1,199
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,317
|$2,130
|$2,575
|Clean
|$1,159
|$1,878
|$2,271
|Average
|$841
|$1,375
|$1,662
|Rough
|$524
|$871
|$1,053
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,280
|$2,206
|$2,712
|Clean
|$1,126
|$1,945
|$2,392
|Average
|$818
|$1,423
|$1,751
|Rough
|$509
|$902
|$1,109