Estimated values
1990 Geo Metro LSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,027
|$1,568
|$1,845
|Clean
|$904
|$1,383
|$1,631
|Average
|$657
|$1,012
|$1,204
|Rough
|$409
|$641
|$776
Estimated values
1990 Geo Metro 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$947
|$1,540
|$1,845
|Clean
|$833
|$1,358
|$1,631
|Average
|$605
|$994
|$1,204
|Rough
|$377
|$629
|$776
Estimated values
1990 Geo Metro LSi 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,178
|$1,621
|$1,845
|Clean
|$1,037
|$1,429
|$1,631
|Average
|$753
|$1,046
|$1,204
|Rough
|$470
|$662
|$776
Estimated values
1990 Geo Metro LSi 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,053
|$1,578
|$1,845
|Clean
|$926
|$1,391
|$1,631
|Average
|$673
|$1,018
|$1,204
|Rough
|$419
|$644
|$776
Estimated values
1990 Geo Metro XFi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$905
|$1,526
|$1,845
|Clean
|$796
|$1,346
|$1,631
|Average
|$578
|$985
|$1,204
|Rough
|$360
|$623
|$776
Estimated values
1990 Geo Metro 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$957
|$1,543
|$1,845
|Clean
|$842
|$1,361
|$1,631
|Average
|$611
|$996
|$1,204
|Rough
|$381
|$630
|$776