2014 Honda Pilot Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,710$14,105$16,258
Clean$11,304$13,604$15,663
Average$10,493$12,601$14,473
Rough$9,681$11,599$13,284
Sell my 2014 Honda Pilot with Edmunds
2014 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,501$16,094$18,425
Clean$13,033$15,522$17,751
Average$12,097$14,378$16,403
Rough$11,161$13,234$15,054
Shop for a used Honda Pilot near you
2014 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,436$19,245$21,771
Clean$15,866$18,561$20,975
Average$14,727$17,193$19,382
Rough$13,587$15,825$17,789
Sell my 2014 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
2014 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,162$16,806$19,182
Clean$13,671$16,209$18,480
Average$12,690$15,014$17,077
Rough$11,708$13,820$15,673
Sell my 2014 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
2014 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,869$17,481$19,830
Clean$14,353$16,859$19,104
Average$13,322$15,617$17,653
Rough$12,292$14,374$16,202
Sell my 2014 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
2014 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,637$17,419$19,918
Clean$14,130$16,800$19,190
Average$13,115$15,562$17,732
Rough$12,100$14,324$16,275
Sell my 2014 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
2014 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,280$17,997$20,438
Clean$14,751$17,357$19,691
Average$13,691$16,078$18,195
Rough$12,632$14,799$16,700
Sell my 2014 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
2014 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,645$15,072$17,254
Clean$12,206$14,536$16,623
Average$11,330$13,465$15,360
Rough$10,453$12,394$14,098
Sell my 2014 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
2014 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,941$17,558$19,912
Clean$14,423$16,934$19,184
Average$13,387$15,686$17,727
Rough$12,351$14,438$16,270
Sell my 2014 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
2014 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,298$14,740$16,934
Clean$11,872$14,216$16,314
Average$11,019$13,169$15,075
Rough$10,167$12,121$13,836
Sell my 2014 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
2014 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,681$18,460$20,960
Clean$15,138$17,804$20,193
Average$14,051$16,492$18,659
Rough$12,963$15,180$17,126
Sell my 2014 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you
2014 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,583$17,310$19,760
Clean$14,077$16,695$19,037
Average$13,066$15,464$17,591
Rough$12,055$14,234$16,146
Sell my 2014 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Honda Pilot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,604 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Pilot is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,604 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Honda Pilot, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,304 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,604 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Honda Pilot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Honda Pilot and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Honda Pilot ranges from $9,681 to $16,258, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.