Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,954
|$9,050
|$11,204
|Clean
|$6,642
|$8,653
|$10,680
|Average
|$6,019
|$7,860
|$9,630
|Rough
|$5,395
|$7,066
|$8,581
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,351
|$9,681
|$12,070
|Clean
|$7,022
|$9,257
|$11,505
|Average
|$6,363
|$8,408
|$10,374
|Rough
|$5,703
|$7,560
|$9,244
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,174
|$8,157
|$10,188
|Clean
|$5,898
|$7,799
|$9,711
|Average
|$5,344
|$7,084
|$8,757
|Rough
|$4,790
|$6,369
|$7,803
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,125
|$9,326
|$11,586
|Clean
|$6,805
|$8,917
|$11,043
|Average
|$6,166
|$8,099
|$9,958
|Rough
|$5,528
|$7,282
|$8,873
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,227
|$8,245
|$10,314
|Clean
|$5,948
|$7,884
|$9,831
|Average
|$5,390
|$7,161
|$8,865
|Rough
|$4,831
|$6,438
|$7,899
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,763
|$7,667
|$9,615
|Clean
|$5,505
|$7,331
|$9,165
|Average
|$4,988
|$6,659
|$8,265
|Rough
|$4,471
|$5,987
|$7,364
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,515
|$10,245
|$13,029
|Clean
|$7,178
|$9,796
|$12,419
|Average
|$6,504
|$8,898
|$11,198
|Rough
|$5,830
|$8,000
|$9,978
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,482
|$8,530
|$10,632
|Clean
|$6,192
|$8,157
|$10,134
|Average
|$5,610
|$7,409
|$9,138
|Rough
|$5,029
|$6,661
|$8,142
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,570
|$7,424
|$9,323
|Clean
|$5,320
|$7,099
|$8,886
|Average
|$4,821
|$6,448
|$8,013
|Rough
|$4,322
|$5,797
|$7,140
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte Forte5 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,544
|$8,583
|$10,677
|Clean
|$6,251
|$8,207
|$10,177
|Average
|$5,664
|$7,455
|$9,177
|Rough
|$5,077
|$6,702
|$8,177