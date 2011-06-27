  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,954$9,050$11,204
Clean$6,642$8,653$10,680
Average$6,019$7,860$9,630
Rough$5,395$7,066$8,581
Sell my 2015 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte Forte5 SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,351$9,681$12,070
Clean$7,022$9,257$11,505
Average$6,363$8,408$10,374
Rough$5,703$7,560$9,244
Sell my 2015 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,174$8,157$10,188
Clean$5,898$7,799$9,711
Average$5,344$7,084$8,757
Rough$4,790$6,369$7,803
Sell my 2015 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,125$9,326$11,586
Clean$6,805$8,917$11,043
Average$6,166$8,099$9,958
Rough$5,528$7,282$8,873
Sell my 2015 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,227$8,245$10,314
Clean$5,948$7,884$9,831
Average$5,390$7,161$8,865
Rough$4,831$6,438$7,899
Sell my 2015 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,763$7,667$9,615
Clean$5,505$7,331$9,165
Average$4,988$6,659$8,265
Rough$4,471$5,987$7,364
Sell my 2015 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte Koup SX 2dr Coupe (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,515$10,245$13,029
Clean$7,178$9,796$12,419
Average$6,504$8,898$11,198
Rough$5,830$8,000$9,978
Sell my 2015 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,482$8,530$10,632
Clean$6,192$8,157$10,134
Average$5,610$7,409$9,138
Rough$5,029$6,661$8,142
Sell my 2015 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,570$7,424$9,323
Clean$5,320$7,099$8,886
Average$4,821$6,448$8,013
Rough$4,322$5,797$7,140
Sell my 2015 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you
Estimated values
2015 Kia Forte Forte5 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,544$8,583$10,677
Clean$6,251$8,207$10,177
Average$5,664$7,455$9,177
Rough$5,077$6,702$8,177
Sell my 2015 Kia Forte with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Forte near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Kia Forte on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,320 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,099 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Forte is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,320 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,099 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Kia Forte, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Kia Forte with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,320 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,099 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Kia Forte. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Kia Forte and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Kia Forte ranges from $4,322 to $9,323, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Kia Forte is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.